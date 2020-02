St. Clair County foreclosures Jan. 21-28

JANUARY 21

BANK OF AMERICA NA VS DARNETTA M JENKINS, DARIUS A JENKINS, METRO EAST SANITARY DISTRICT, SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT-HOMEBUYERS PROGRAM, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $43,256.19, 1535 NORTH 46TH STREET, WASHINGTON PARK. 20CH39

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS JESSICA L WYSOCKI A/K/A JESSICA LYNN WYSOCKI A/K/A JESSICA WYSOCKI, STEVEN M WYSOCKI A/K/A STEVEN MICHAEL WYSOCKI A/K/A STEVE WYSOCKI, CITY OF BELLEVILLE, ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $59,824.63, 14 MALLARD DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH41

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS ANTONIO Q BRUCE, JOYCE S BRUCE A/K/A JOYCE BRUCE, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $54,746.55, 108 NORTH 40TH STREET, BELLEVILLE. 20CH42

HSBC BANK USA NA AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED NOTEHOLDERS OF RENAISSANCE HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2007-1 VS ERMA L GIBBS, LOUIS C GIBBS, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT, AMERICAN BOTTOMS REGIONAL WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $39,769.55, 28 FOX MEADOW LANE, CAHOKIA. 20CH45

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN STANLEY HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2007-1 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-1 VS DEBORAH JENKINS, LAWRENCE R JENKINS, VILLAGE OF SAUGET D/B/A AMERICAN BOTTOMS REGIONAL WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $47,500.00, 141 BLUE WATER LANE, CAHOKIA. 20CH47

JANUARY 22

INSPIRED CAPITAL GROUP LLC VS FRANKLIN MOORE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $28,714.65, 1000 WEST E STREET, BELLEVILLE. 20CH44

JANUARY 23

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR COOPER VS RON HENKEY A/K/A RONALD E HENKEY A/K/A RONALD HENKEY, CONNIE HENKEY A/K/A CONNIE J SONCASIE A/K/A CONNIE J HENKEY, VILLAGE OF SAUGET, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $44,822.41, 45 SAINT GREGORY DRIVE, EAST SAINT LOUIS. 20CH48

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICING LLC VS GERALD L PRICE A/K/A GERALD PRICE A/K/A GERALD LEE PRICE, COUNTY OF ST. CLAIR BUILDING AND ZONING DEPARTMENT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $74,033.65, 971 GREEN MOUNT LANE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH49

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICING LLC VS CARA S LONSDALE A/K/A CARA S DIERKS A/K/A CARA LONSDALE, ROBERT C LONSDALE A/K/A BOB C LONSDALE, A/K/A ROBERT LONSDAELE, THE KNOLLS AT WOODFIELD, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $261,359.19, 1014 WARWICK PLACE, SWANSEA. 20CH50

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS RACHELLE K TOWNLEY A/K/A RACHELLE MURPHY A/K/A RACHELLE K MURPHY A/K/A RACHELLE TOWNLEY, TIMOTHY J MURPHY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $91,735.08, 709 WEST MADISON STREET, O'FALLON. 20CH51

JANUARY 24

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AS TRUSTEE FOR CIT HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2002-1 VS DEREK COOPER, LISA R COOPER, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANT DEPARTMENT, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, CITY OF BELLEVILLE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $53,518.60, 4 GRANVUE DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH52

FIRST NATIONAL BANK IN STAUNTON VS WILSON WAGGONER, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, 92,955.58, 71 DAVIS PLACE, COLLINSVILLE. 20CH53

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR COOPER VS KIARA J CRUISE, DAVID J CRUISE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $126,674.18, 3301 SARATOGA DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH54

REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE VS WILLIS MOSBY, BRITTANY VANCE, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT, GENERAL CREDIT ACCEPTANCE COMPANY LLC, $44,379.64, 405 N 40TH STRET, BELLEVILLE. 20CH55

JANUARY 27

PINGORA LOAN SERVICING LLC VS MARIA V SKIPWITH, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $98,334.02, 115 BOUNTIFUL DRIVE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH56

REGIONS BANK VS UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JAMES R SHERIDAN, DECEASED, UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS AND LIENHOLDERS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JAMES R SHERIDAN, DECEASED, UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS AND LIENHOLDERS AGAINST THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JAMES R SHERIDAN, DECEASED, PHILLIP L SHERIDAN, PATRICK SHERIDAN, $50,200.38, 319 S HAMILTON STREET, MARISSA. 20CH57

JANUARY 28

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES LLC VS CAMERON L BRYANT, CALINE MONTE DOS SANTOS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $89,406.09, 804 PRIMROSE DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH59