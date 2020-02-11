Madison - St. Clair Record

HEPLERBROOM: Hay to Speak to Chicago Dental Society

By Press release submission | Feb 11, 2020

HeplerBroom issued the following announcement on Feb. 6.

Linda Hay will be among the featured speakers at the 155th Midwinter Meeting of the Chicago Dental Society, which is being held at The McCormick Place in Chicago Feb. 20-22. Under the overall umbrella of Risk Management, her session will help dentists learn how to communicate about unexpected treatment outcomes with patients. Joining her in the session will be Carol McCutcheon, a general practice dentist from Sacramento, California. Registration information for the meeting is available here.

Hay, a partner in the firm’s Chicago office, focuses her practice on the defense of all types of professionals, including healthcare institutions and individual healthcare practitioners.

