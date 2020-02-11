HEPLERBROOM: Heplerbroom Recognized for Support of Cybersecurity

HeplerBroom issued the following announcement on Feb. 6.

HeplerBroom was recognized at the annual meeting of InfraGard’s Springfield (IL) chapter for supporting the organization’s cybersecurity mission. HeplerBroom partner Glenn Davis, who heads HB’s cybersecurity practice area, was also recognized for his contributions to the group. Davis is on the chapter’s Advisory Board and in 2019 served as a leader on its program committee.

InfraGard is a partnership between the FBI, infrastructure businesses, academic institutions, and state and local law enforcement dedicated to increasing the security of the United States’ critical infrastructures.

