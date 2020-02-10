COZEN O'CONNOR: No Fuel Left in the Tank

Cozen O'Connor recently issued the following announcement.
Location: Webinar
Date & Time
Start Date: 02/12/2020
Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
End Date: 02/12/2020
End Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Jordan Hess and Peter Berg will present a Cozen O'Connor webinar titled, "No Fuel Left in the Tank" on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. This webinar will discuss strategies for settling liability claims brought by multiple claimants that are likely to exceed policy limits and arise from a single accident or occurrence.
The presenters will discuss:
Insurers’ good faith obligations
Strategies for allocating policy limits among multiple claimants
• First in time
• Global settlement
• Interpleader
Examples of bad faith and good faith settlements
