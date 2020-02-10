Madison - St. Clair Record

Monday, February 10, 2020

COZEN O'CONNOR: No Fuel Left in the Tank

By Press release submission | Feb 10, 2020

Location: Webinar

Date & Time

Start Date: 02/12/2020

Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

End Date: 02/12/2020

End Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Jordan Hess and Peter Berg will present a Cozen O'Connor webinar titled, "No Fuel Left in the Tank" on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. This webinar will discuss strategies for settling liability claims brought by multiple claimants that are likely to exceed policy limits and arise from a single accident or occurrence.

The presenters will discuss:

Insurers’ good faith obligations

Strategies for allocating policy limits among multiple claimants

• First in time

• Global settlement

• Interpleader

Examples of bad faith and good faith settlements

