COZEN O'CONNOR: No Fuel Left in the Tank

Cozen O'Connor recently issued the following announcement.

Location: Webinar

Date & Time

Start Date: 02/12/2020

Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

End Date: 02/12/2020

End Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Jordan Hess and Peter Berg will present a Cozen O'Connor webinar titled, "No Fuel Left in the Tank" on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. This webinar will discuss strategies for settling liability claims brought by multiple claimants that are likely to exceed policy limits and arise from a single accident or occurrence.

The presenters will discuss:

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Insurers’ good faith obligations

Strategies for allocating policy limits among multiple claimants

• First in time

• Global settlement

• Interpleader

Examples of bad faith and good faith settlements

Original source can be found here.