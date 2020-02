Madison County real estate Dec. 30-Jan. 3

DECEMBER 30

ALTON

$45,000 - 2200 E BROADWAY - CHRISTINA ARGYROPOULOS, EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE F GEORGEOFF, DECEASED TO DAVID M SARANDIS





$120,000 - 1006 STATE ST - PAUL H RAMEE TO ALBERT L COLLIER

$133,900 - 5205 BLACK OAK RD - LAYNE GIBSON TO MICHAEL C WEID

BETHALTO

$217,473 - BERRY LANE - MARK A WESTERHOLD TO VILLAGE OF BETHALTO

$135,000 - 358 SPENCER ST - SAMANTHA G HUIZENGA AND ALEC R HUIZENGA TO ANITA MILLER

$145,000 - 4641 CULP LANE - TIMOTHY E LIVELY TO TRAVIS D WALSH

COLLINSVILLE

$108,000 - 712 PEERS AVE - CHRISTOPHER LAYDEN TO ANDREA IANKE

$3,000 - 316 HARTMAN DR - HERITAGE REALTY SERVICES LLC TO TRADIN' PLACES LLC

$105,000 - 102 RAINBOW DR - WILLIAM EDWARD HUSTER AND DIANA JOY GRUBER-HUSTER TO THOMAS S KING AND JENNIFER KING

$236,000 - 320 LAKEVIEW ACRES DR - FRANK AND CATHERINE KITTSTEIN TO TIMMY AND AMELIA KUSMIERCZAK

$125,000 - 8915 COLLINSVILLE RD - CONCRETE UNIT STEP CO INC TO GREG ELDRIDGE

$95,000 - 1227 RIDGE AVE - ROBERT AND PAUL GREAVES TO JACOB KERWIN

$34,500 - 200 W COUNTRY LANE - KEVIN R WHALEN TO BENJAMIN CORREALE

$55,150 - 902 PORTLAND AVE - HUD TO ALEX J HARDING

$125,000 - 720 E COUNTRY LANE - JOSEPH J COLOMBARA, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF ELEANOR A COLOMBARA TO TERESA MARIE DUCKWORTH

EDWARDSVILLE

$142,500 - 325 BROADVIEW DR - CLD REAL ESTATE INC TO MADLINE N KELSEY

$136,000 - 812 MADISON AVE - ALEXANDRIA L MADRON AND DYLAN MADRON TO IFFRIG BROTHERS PROPERTIES LLC

GLEN CARBON

$55,000 - 5954 STATE ROUTE 102 - KATHLEEN FLEMING, INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPHINE G WAGONER, DECEASED TO JOHN GRISOLANO

$118,500 - 676 S STATION RD - JAMES R BROWN TO STANLEY PIRTLE

$6,000 - STATE ROUTE 157 - JOSHUA L SULLIVAN AND GRACE M SULLIVAN TO AMEREN ILLINOIS

$248,500 - 242 STURBRIDGE BLVD - SEAN R AND CARRIE E MCILROY TO HEATHER L MUELLER

$57,500 - 304 EDWARDS DR - MIKE GRAUL TO MUSEC HOMES INC

GODFREY

$99,300 - 4804 BLU FOUNTAIN DR - HUD TO JAMES R AND CAROL L BARTLETT

GRANITE CITY

$74,000 - 2632 E 28TH ST - STEVEN P DORRIS TO JADEN J JARVIS

$53,000 - 707 NIEDRINGHAUS AVE - MOO ENTERPRISES LLC TO DIANE R BROWN

$68,353 - 3316 LYDIA LANE - HUD TO SHANNA MARTINEZ

$95,500 - 3238 WILSHIRE DR - BRETT M SMITH, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF DAWN W SMITH, DECEASED TO HERNAN CORTEZ

$187,500 - 665 ERICA DR - WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF THE RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TRUST V-B TO TOMMY C CLARK JR

HAMEL

$190,000 - 110 3RD ST - RONALD D LONG AND PATRICIA LONG TO TONY L PERRY JR AND STEPHANIE L PERRY

HIGHLAND

$55,000 - 2650 PLAZA DR - FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH HIGHLAND TO DWIGHT D RUTZ REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

$150,000 - 45 AUBURN COURT - DARYN G REICHMANN TO BRYAN M HOBBIE

$20,000 - 2043 DAMMER RD - ALAN D DAMMER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO RONALD J AND LUANN PECK

$270,000 - 5 W MONROE STE A-D ST - KLAUS SERVICE CENTER INC TO KZ PEOPERTIES GROUP LLC

$225,000 - 70 ROSIN DR - BRENNA J BELL, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF TERRY M BELL, DECEASED TO THOMAS E AND KELSEY A HUSON

$65,500 - 705 BROADWAY - SUZANNE H DEWITT AND GREGORY G HECHT, TRUSTEE TO GREGORY G HECHT

LIVINGSTON

$87,000 - 704 ELM ST - LEE T MEADOWS TO MEGAN L MIDDELTON

MARYVILLE

$159,000 - 1212 JACQUELYN COURT - ETHAN DONSBACH TO SHERYL MYERS

$310,000 - 6119 STATE ROUTE 162 - BRIAN R AND BETTY J MEYER TO MATTHEW AND LAUREN KERKEMEYER

ROXANA

$12,500 - 116 E 5TH ST - RUTH M BROWN, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF MARTIN J BROWN, DECEASED TO ELLEN CONNOYER CASE

ST JACOB

$299,700 - 20 DOUG DR - GARY A OPOLKA TO WILLIAM AND CHRISTINA PURSELL

DECEMBER 31

ALTON

$31,000 - 2175 FERNWOOD PL - AREND C HINRICHS TO WILSON F SCHWAGER

$27,500 - 2517 BOSTWICK ST - SHEMEIKA HARDIN TO AONDRELL MORGAN

$45,000 - 2201 STATE ST - THE REVOCABLE INTER VIVOS TRUST OF RICHARD J LUCIDO AND MARY E LUCIDO TO MARCUS N AND MELANIE R FOILES

$149,900 - 6535 ALPHA DR - DIANA LYNNE GUARNERI, TRUSTEE OF THE WALKER-GUARNERI FAMILY TRUST TO JAMES R BRADY

$69,000 - 3406 BLOOMER DR - SANDRA K GIESLER, EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM D DUNSTON, DECEASED TO RACHEL C SCHROEDER

BETHALTO

$4,900 - 731 DUGGER ST - CASTLE CFD GROUP LLC TO TRI BROTHERS LLC

COLLINSVILLE

$114,000 - 420 N CENTER ST - VMABVEND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO TWO BROTHERS RENTAL PROPERTIES LLC

EDWARDSVILLE

$142,000 - 224 COVENTRY PL - DYLAN MICAH JERRELL TO MATTHEW RADCLIFF

$469,000 - 3435 ALDER RIDGE LN - LANTZ JONES LLC TO CARLIE R HOUSE

GODFREY

$125,000 - 4703 VILLAGE DR - ZACHARY WALLACE TO BRIAN HARDIMAN JR AND LAUREN OGDEN

$80,000 - 1807 W DELMAR AVE - ADAM J FOSTER TO SCOTT WEIGLER

$189,000 - 1913 E JEROME DR - CHLOE L GALLAHER, TRUSTEE OF THE RAY FAMILY LEGACY TRUST TO WILLIAM PYATT

GRANITE CITY

$72,500 - 1053 COTE BRILLANTE - WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF THE RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TRUST V-D TO DAVID L THOMPSON

MADISON

$47,000 - 2007 HILDEBRAND ST - VERNA JANE GALL TO SAMANTHA HENDERSON

PONTOON BEACH

$103,000 - 20 EASTGATE DR - GARY W AND PAULA J FULLER TO STEPHEN AND RUTH LATHROP

SOUTH ROXANA

$25,000 - 444 SOUTHARD PLACE - JOSHUA D AND MELISSA A MARCONI TO RYAN SLATON AND RENE ROBERTS

WORDEN

$690,000 - 7445 POSSUM HILL RD - DENNIS A FRANZ TO BETHANN REICHERT

JANUARY 2

ALTON

$170,000 - 7778 WOOD STATION - MIGHTY RIVER LAND COMPANY LLC TO CONNOR J PECKHAM

$30,000 - 2102 CANDY LANE - MARTHA O WAHLSTROM TO TREVOR KLEINSCHNITTGER

$55,000 - 1001 VINCENT ST - JACK D MARTIN JR TO MARY E HEIL

BETHALTO

$55,000 - 509 SHERIDAN ST - LAUX RENTALS LLC TO JACOB A AND STEPHANIE J TERRY

$193,000 - 6048 CEDAR ST - JO ANN CARTER, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF DANIEL M CARTER, DECEASED TO MICHAEL A DUDLEY

COLLINSVILLE

$70,000 - 801 SAINT JOSEPH DR - JULIE COMBS, HERBERT J KASSLY, PAUL JASON KASSLY, AND JENNIFER BAUM, SURVIVING JOINT TENANTS OF PAUL J KASSLY, DECEASED TO HOLLY AND MICAH GILL

EAST ALTON

$27,500 - 201 CARDOT ST - MICHAEL REED JR TO MONICA LEDESMA AND JUSTIN REED

EDWARDSVILLE

$305,000 - 3 WHITE OAK LN - FRANK L FLANIGAN TO SADDLEWOOD DEVELOPMENT INC

$290,000 - 2557 SPYGLASS CT - RICHARD W RACHELL TO SHARON RUTH PORTERFIELD

$185,000 - 1 BURTON PL - JUSTIN ZABEL TO 212 ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTING LLC

$85,000 - 3434 ALDER RIDGE LANE - HAWTHORNE HILLS DEVELOPMENT LLC TO JASON STABILE

$425,000 - 7391 JERUSALEM RD - DALE J AND KELLY J SCHILLY TO JOSHUA C AND ELISE M ALLISON

GODFREY

$250,000 - 2819 AIRPORT RD - BERTHA LUCILLE MCFARLANE TO PAUL KRUEGER

$15,000 - 5904 ROSEBUD LANE - BETHCOR INC TO JEROME JACOBS

GRANITE CITY

$57,544 - 3025 MARYVILLE RD - MIDFIRST BANK TO HUD

HIGHLAND

$355,000 - 2965 AMBERWOOD DR - CM HOHMAN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, BY MICHAEL A HOHMAN AND CHRISTA R HOHMAN, CO-TRUSTEES TO JOSEPH R KOENIG

MADISON

$1,520,083 - 300 EAGLE RD - GATEWAY NATIONAL GOLF LINKS LLC TO SPEEDWAY GC LLC

MARYVILLE

$100,231 - ILLINOIS STATE ROUTE 162 - YVONNE M PRESTIEN REVOCABLE TRUST TO SRGP LLC

JANUARY 3

ALHAMBRA

$275,000 - 7636 BEST LN - ROBERT W CARTER TO LEMAUL K CARROLL

ALTON

$124,500 - 3051 SEILER RD - BRENDA SUE FELTES TO JOSE R AND AUGUST J BARRAGAN

$58,000 - 29 MAURICE ST - COREY W AND PENNY L WALTZ TO JOSEPH AND STEPHANIE TRAIL

$11,000 - 1103 RIXON ST - JEANETTE K SAXTON TO C&C INVESTMENTS LLC

$90,000 - 3204 BURTON ST - VERN RAY HURLEY AND CANDICE L HURLEY TO TRAVIS R AND ALI L TARRANT

COLLINSVILLE

$85,500 - 206 E MADISON AVE - THE HEIRS AT LAW OF MARY ELLEN VITTER, DECEASED TO RALPH AND VIRGINIA BOSLER

$190,000 - 1010 N CENTER ST - DANIEL J AND JULIE S WARREN TO AUTUMN S HENSLEY

EAST ALTON

$35,000 - 390 E AIRLINE DR - COLLINSVILLE BUILDING AND LOAN ASSOCIATION TO JONATHAN AND JERI WOELFEL

EDWARDSVILLE

$326,000 - 2414 DORAL CT - KEACHA M MURRAY DECLARATION OF TRUST TO YEVGENIY KENGOVSKIY

$85,000 - 243 GREMLER AVE - C RAYMOND GRINTER TRUST TO WILLIAM K AND SYDNEY M STOLTE

$129,900 - 3808 TANZANITE TRAIL - RETAIL PLACE LLC TO AUSTIN P STRIEKER TRUST

$147,000 - 736 YALE AVE - BARBARA G BEAN TO REX D AND AMANDA M STARKEY

GLEN CARBON

$163,000 - 6589 OAK HILL MNR - VA TO YANZHEN ZHENG

MADISON

$975,000 - 10 FOX INDUSTRIAL DR BUILDING 5 - STATE STREET INVESTMENT INC TO FAIRMONT DEVELOPMENT LLC

MARYVILLE

$250,000 - 2872 KEEBLER RD - KENDRA WALLACE AND KARI MELL, HEIRS AT LAW OF GARY P KUHN, DECEASED TO MICHAEL AND KENDRA WALLACE

ROXANA

$80,000 - 128 E 6TH ST - CINDY M GOTH, BENEFICIARY OF GEORGE M BOGGS, DECEASED TO RUE FOE

SOUTH ROXANA

$8,000 - 504 OHIO AVE - HANNAH FRICK TO JEFFREY HOPPER

TROY

$312,500 - 104 NORWOOD CT - STONEBRIAR HOMES LLC TO JUSTIN CARDWELL

$134,500 - 401 ACKERMAN PL - TAYLOR M PRETTO TO MATTHEW M LEGENS