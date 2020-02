The following cases categorized as "contract" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 30. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers Employers And Laborers Locals 100 and 397 Health and Welfare Fund; Steamfitters Local 439 v. "John Doe" Pharmacies; "John Doe" Wholesalers; A - S Medication Solutions, LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Actavis, LLC; Arrow Pham Malta Ltd. ; Aurobino Pharma USA, Inc. ; Aurobino Pharma, Ltd. ; Aurolife Pharma, LLC; AvKARE, Inc. ; Bryant Ranch Prepack, Inc. ; CVS Health Corporation; Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ; Express Scripts Holding Company; Express Scripts, Inc. ; H J Harkins Co., Inc. ; Hetero Drugs, Limited; Hetero Labs, Ltd. ; Hetero USA Inc. ; Huahai US Inc. ; Major Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ; Medicine Shoppe International, Inc. ; Mylan Laboratories, Ltd. ; Mylan N. V.; Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ; Northwind Pharmaceuticals; NuCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ; Praxis Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Preferred Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ; Remedy Repack, Inc. ; Rite Aid Corporation; Solco Healthcare US, LLC; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. ; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; The Kroger Co. ; Torrent Pharma, Inc. ; Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ; Torrent Private Limited; Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.; Walmart Inc.; Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd v. 3:20-cv-00125-MAB Brittany P. Warren; Rebecca L. Van Court (defendant's attorneys) and David I. Cates (plaintiff's attorney) Thompson Corrugated Systems, Inc. ; Thompson Corrugated Systems, LLC v. Engico S. r. l. v. 3:20-cv-00122 Willliam R. Klein (plaintiff's attorney)