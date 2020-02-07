U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 30

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 30 in the suits below:

In Employers And Laborers Locals 100 and 397 Health and Welfare Fund and Steamfitters Local 439 against "John Doe" Pharmacies, "John Doe" Wholesalers, A - S Medication Solutions, LLC, Actavis Pharma, Inc., Actavis, LLC, Arrow Pham Malta Ltd. , Aurobino Pharma USA, Inc. , Aurobino Pharma, Ltd. , Aurolife Pharma, LLC, AvKARE, Inc. , Bryant Ranch Prepack, Inc. , CVS Health Corporation, Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , Express Scripts Holding Company, Express Scripts, Inc. , H J Harkins Co., Inc. , Hetero Drugs, Limited, Hetero Labs, Ltd. , Hetero USA Inc. , Huahai US Inc. , Major Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , Medicine Shoppe International, Inc. , Mylan Laboratories, Ltd. , Mylan N. V., Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , Northwind Pharmaceuticals, NuCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , Praxis Specialty Pharmacy, LLC, Preferred Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , Remedy Repack, Inc. , Rite Aid Corporation, Solco Healthcare US, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. , Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., The Kroger Co. , Torrent Pharma, Inc. , Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. , Torrent Private Limited, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Walmart Inc. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd:

'Complaint (class Action) Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4102296.), Filed By Steamfitters Local 439, Employers And Laborers Locals 100 And 397 Health And Welfare Fund. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet)(cates, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David I. Cates On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs (cates, David)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Employers And Laborers Locals 100 And 397 Health And Welfare Fund, Steamfitters Local 439. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-115-mab. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 2/20/2020 (rah)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00125-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Ruben Kreher against Polaris Industries, Inc., A Washington Corporation and Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners: 'Complaint Against Ruben Kreher ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4102759.), Filed By Ruben Kreher. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Polaris, # 3 Summons Sydenstricker)(quillin, Michael)'

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Case number 3:20-cv-00126 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Thompson Corrugated Systems, Inc. and Thompson Corrugated Systems, LLC against Engico S. r. l. :

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4102177.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(klein, Willliam)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Willliam R. Klein $200 Fee Paid,receipt Number 0754-4102184 By On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs. (klein, Willliam)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00122 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In James M. Gren against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4102763.), Filed By James M. Green. (attachments: # 1 Summons, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(camp, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David D. Camp On Behalf Of James M. Green (camp, David)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (camp, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00127 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Derick Henry against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Derrick Henry. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Andrew Saul)(severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Traci L. Severs On Behalf Of Derrick Henry (severs, Traci)'

'First Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Derrick Henry. (severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Donald G. Wilkerson Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-124-jpg-Dgw. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (amv)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00124-JPG-DGW was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Dione S. Coks against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Dionne S. Cooks. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Andrew Saul)(severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Traci L. Severs On Behalf Of Dionne S. Cooks (severs, Traci)'

'First Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Dionne S. Cooks. (severs, Traci)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00123 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.