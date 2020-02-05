EPSTEIN BECKER GREEN PC: Four Epstein Becker Green Attorneys Named to 2020 Illinois Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. issued the following announcement on Jan. 29.

Epstein Becker Green (EBG) is pleased to announce that four attorneys based in the firm’s Chicago office have been named to the 2020 Illinois Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. These attorneys join colleagues in EBG’s Los Angeles office who were selected for other regional Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists earlier this year. All of the EBG attorneys recognized are listed below.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The company also recognizes Rising Stars, a list of “the top up-and-coming attorneys in [a] state - those who are 40 years old or younger, or who have been practicing for 10 years or less.” Super Lawyers and Rising Stars are announced by location throughout the year, and additional EBG attorneys named to the 2020 lists will be recognized in the coming months. Read more about the selection process here.

The EBG attorneys selected for the 2020 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists include:

Chicago Office

The following EBG attorneys have been selected to the 2020 Illinois Super Lawyers list:

James J. Oh (Employment & Labor: Employer)

Lee T. Polk (Employee Benefits, Business/Corporate, Employment & Labor: Employee)

Peter A. Steinmeyer (Employment & Labor: Employer)

The following EBG attorney has been selected to the 2020 Illinois Rising Stars list:

Amy Bharj (Employment & Labor: Employer)

Los Angeles Office

The following EBG attorneys have been selected to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers list:

Richard J. Frey (Employment & Labor: Employer, Civil Litigation: Defense, Entertainment & Sports)

Angel Gomez (Employment Litigation: Defense, Employment & Labor: Employer, Business Litigation)

Michael S. Kun (Employment & Labor: Employer, Class Action/Mass Torts: Defense)

