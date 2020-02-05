SEYFARTH SHAW LLP: Coronavirus: Legal Challenges for Employers

Seyfarth Shaw, LLP recently issued the following announcement.

We will inform employers about current information on Coronavirus available from the CDC, WHO, and other health organizations. In addition, attendees will be provided with an overview of the potential legal liabilities associated with employees who may contract the disease. Finally, the program will provide practical recommendations to avoid potential employee exposure through the disease and actions to be taken in the event that an employee actually contracts the disease.

*CLE Credit for this webinar has been awarded in the following states: CA, IL, NJ and NY. CLE Credit is pending for GA, TX and VA. Please note that in order to receive full credit for attending this webinar, the registrant must be present for the entire session.

Date: February 06, 2020

