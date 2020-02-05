Madison - St. Clair Record

SMITH AMUNDSEN LLC: 35 SmithAmundsen Attorneys Included on 2020 Illinois Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

By Press release submission | Feb 5, 2020

Smith Amundsen LLC issued the following announcement on Jan. 29.

SmithAmundsen is pleased to announce the inclusion of 35 attorneys on the 2020 Illinois Super Lawyers® and 2020 Illinois Rising StarsSM lists. Super Lawyers® is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Super Lawyers® selects attorneys using a rigorous, multiphase rating process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with third party research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.

