COZEN O'CONNOR: 2020 Legal Update, What's New in IL Employment Law?

Cozen O'Connor recently issued the following announcement.
Location
Lake Forest Graduate School of Management
1905 W Field Ct
Lake Forest, IL 60045
Date & Time
Start Date: 02/06/2020
Start Time: 8:00 am
End Time: 10:00 am
Jeremy Glenn will be presenting at this event on the new employment laws in Illinois. This presentation will assist you in reviewing your policies, training, and investigations to ensure compliance with recent state and local employment law changes. The panel will cover topics that should be at the top of every Illinois employer’s list, including:
The new Illinois “#MeToo” law requiring sweeping changes for employers
Amendments to the Equal Pay Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Wage Payment and Collection Act
Chicago’s Fair Work Week Ordinance
Recreational marijuana use and its impacts on your workplace policies
Recent DOL/Fair Labor Standards Act regulations
Other legal obligations and requirements facing Illinois employer
