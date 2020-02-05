COZEN O'CONNOR: 2020 Legal Update, What's New in IL Employment Law?

Cozen O'Connor recently issued the following announcement.

Location

Lake Forest Graduate School of Management

1905 W Field Ct

Lake Forest, IL 60045

Date & Time

Start Date: 02/06/2020

Start Time: 8:00 am

End Time: 10:00 am

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jeremy Glenn will be presenting at this event on the new employment laws in Illinois. This presentation will assist you in reviewing your policies, training, and investigations to ensure compliance with recent state and local employment law changes. The panel will cover topics that should be at the top of every Illinois employer’s list, including:

The new Illinois “#MeToo” law requiring sweeping changes for employers

Amendments to the Equal Pay Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Wage Payment and Collection Act

Chicago’s Fair Work Week Ordinance

Recreational marijuana use and its impacts on your workplace policies

Recent DOL/Fair Labor Standards Act regulations

Other legal obligations and requirements facing Illinois employer

Original source can be found here.