U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 28

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 28 in the suits below:

In Joey L. Stover against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Joey L. Stover. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Certificate Of Interest, # 3 Summons, # 4 Usm 285 Forms)(sutterfield, David)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Joey L. Stover. (sutterfield, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David W. Sutterfield On Behalf Of Joey L. Stover (sutterfield, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00119 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Robert E. Nicholson against Dr. Larson and Warden Sulivan:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Robert E. Nicholson.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Robert E. Nicholson. (jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Robert E. Nicholson. (jaj)'

'Motion For Service Of Process At Government Expense By Robert E. Nicholson. (jaj)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (jaj)'

'Notice Of Case Assignment/Reassignment: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, This Case Will Remain With The Assigned District Judge Staci M. Yandle. This Notice Does Not Alter Any Prior Referrals Of Motions Or Matters Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. Sec. 636(b)(1-3). (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-117-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 1/28/2020. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00117-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Mary K. Vick and Steven L. Vick against American Multi - Cinema, Inc. and Realty Income Illinois Properties 3, LLC:

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County, Il, Case Number 19-l-1798 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4098860), Filed By Realty Income Illinois Properties 3, Llc, American Multi-Cinema, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit State Court File, # 2 Exhibit Notice Of Filing Notice Of Removal, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(oehmke, Kyle)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Kyle C. Oehmke On Behalf Of American Multi-Cinema, Inc., Realty Income Illinois Properties 3, Llc (oehmke, Kyle)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By American Multi-Cinema, Inc., Realty Income Illinois Properties 3, Llc. (oehmke, Kyle)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: American Multi-cinema, Inc., Realty Income Illinois Properties 3, Llc, Mary K. Vick, Steven L. Vick. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-116-rjd. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 2/18/2020 (ack)'

'Stricken Notice From Clerk Instructing All Parties To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To All Parties On 01/28/2020. Consent Due By 2/18/2020 (ack)'

'Notice Striking Electronically Filed Documents Striking 5 Notice Requesting Consent, Document Entered In Error. (ack)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00116-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Angela M. Brandmeyer against Target Corporation:

'Complaint Against Target Corporation ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4099831.), Filed By Angela M. Brandmeyer. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet)(taylor, Alexander)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Alexander Taylor On Behalf Of Angela M. Brandmeyer (taylor, Alexander)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Marwan R. Daher On Behalf Of Angela M. Brandmeyer (daher, Marwan)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00118 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.