Driver of emergency patrol vehicle sues over rear-end collision

The driver of an emergency patrol vehicle is suing two drivers for allegedly causing a multi-vehicle collision on I-55.

Robert Francis filed the complaint on Jan. 23 in St. Clair County Circuit Court against Willie J. Tumbs and Aimee Ray Dearsley.

According to the complaint, Francis claims that on April 20, 2019 he was operating a State of Illinois Emergency Patrol Vehicle with the emergency lights activated and providing traffic control in the right lane on northbound I-55. At the same time, Tumbs was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu traveling northbound in the right lane on I-55, and Dearsley was operating a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder in the same lane.

The plaintiff alleges one of the two defendants failed to switch lanes and became slowed or stopped behind the emergency patrol vehicle, causing the defendant to strike the rear of the other defendant’s vehicle. As a result, a chain collision allegedly occurred and Francis’ vehicle was rear-ended.

Francis claims the defendants carelessly and negligently failed to keep a proper lookout, failed to keep their vehicles under proper control, failed to yield the right-of-way to a state emergency patrol vehicle and failed to decrease speed to avoid a collision.

As a result, the plaintiff alleges he suffered injuries to unspecified portions of his body, suffered pain and anguish, incurred medical expenses, and has lost large sums of wages.

The plaintiff seeks compensation “in an amount reasonable and equitable,” plus costs and all other relief the court deems just.

He is represented by Alvin C. Paulson of Belleville.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 20-L-73