Mother alleges unauthorized person picked children up from school





A woman is suing Unity Lutheran Christian Elementary School after its employees allegedly allowed an unauthorized person to pick her children up from school.

Jewel Scroggins filed the lawsuit on Jan. 10 in St. Clair County Circuit Court against the St. Clair County private school.

According to the complaint, Scroggins claims that on Jan. 11, 2019, the school permitted a person to pick up the plaintiff’s children from school who was not on the emergency contact or authorization list.

Scroggins argues the defendant had a duty of reasonable care to protect the safety of her children.

Unity Lutheran Christian Elementary School is accused of failing to ensure that the person picking up the children were on the emergency contact or authorization list, failing to contact Scroggins regarding the person picking up her children from school and failing to ascertain the identity of the person picking up the plaintiff’s children.

As a result, Scroggins claims she did not know who picked her children up from school. Then when she did obtain the identity of the person who picked up her children, that person allegedly kept one of the plaintiff’s children for more than a week, the suit states.

Scroggins claims she suffered emotional trauma, anguish and loss of a normal life following the incident.

The plaintiff seeks compensation in excess of $50,000, plus costs.

She is represented by John C. Webster of Williamson, Webster, Falb, & Glisson in Alton.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 20-L-41