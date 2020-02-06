Petrochemical companies accused of negligence, conspiracy in benzene lawsuit



EDWARDSVILLE – Various oil producers, refiners and distributors face a lawsuit over claims they were involved in discharging benzene-containing products into the air and ground water around Wood River and other communities.

Tyler Orlandini, 24, who has lived in and around Wood River, South Roxana, East Alton and Hartford his entire life, claims he contracted acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), due to the discharges from the Wood River and other petrochemical refineries.

Orlandini filed suit Jan. 20 in Madison County Circuit Court against the owners of the various refineries, their predecessor and linked entities as well as distributors and pipeline operators.

The defendants include Phillips 66, the current joint owners of Wood River Refinery, BP Products, Shell and Conoco Phillips among many others. Phillips 66 did not respond to a request for comment.

This is the latest lawsuit alleging the activities of companies in the area has led to individuals contracting cancers of various types.

In his suit, Orlandini reveals he was diagnosed with ALL on Jan. 30, 2018, and claims negligence on the part of the companies for allegedly allowing benzene and benzene-containing products to be discharged.

Benzene, a natural petrochemical found in crude oil, is classified as a human carcinogen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and known to be carcinogenic to humans by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

The plaintiff accuses the defendants of negligently constructing, maintaining and managing the refineries, pipelines and terminals and either negligently or intentionally allowing the chemical to be discharged.

Several of the companies are also accused of conspiracy for allegedly agreeing to "suppress knowledge of the hazards" of the products. They "acted together" in a scheme "to commit unlawful acts in an unlawful manner," the plaintiff alleges.

Orlandini, who is seeking more than $550,000 in damages, is represented by Christopher W. Dysart of the Dysart Law Firm in Chesterfield, Mo.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0052.