St. Clair County real estate Dec. 30-Jan. 3

DECEMBER 30

BELLEVILLE

$153,000 - 4 HOLLYHOCK LANE - THERESA ANN FERRY TO BEVERLY M WILEY





$75,500 - 511 WABASH AVE - LAWRENCE AND JANICE STUBBLEFIELD TO FRANK AND ERICKA ROSENBERG

$35,000 - 108 GILBERT ST - JACE RATERMAN TO EDWARD KOVALSKI

$80,000 - 101 SOUTH 51ST ST - ELIZABETH KEMPER TO KELLY M HOPKINS

$122,000 - 2301 PATRICK DR - JAMIE R BEISNER TO TIERRA HILL

$112,000 - 717 SAINT JOHNS DR - MICHAEL AND KIMBERLY SCHUBERT TO BETTY H HARRISON

$165,000 - 907 CARRIAGE COURT - MEARL PERRY TO LEE AND JENNIFER MUTCHIE

$151,900 - 2 CAMBRIDGE DR - THERESA MARIE LATTA AND MARC P SCHICHTING TO BRENDA SNELLING

$56,000 - 7704 MYRTLEWOOD DR - FANNIE MAE TO PATON ENTERPRISES LLC

CAHOKIA

$16,000 - 1124 ST MICHAEL DR - GREGORY AND KIM HOSLER TO TURN KEY PROPERTY PROVIDERS LLC

$42,000 - 112 WALNUT - EP ENTERPRISES LLC TO BRIAN KARSH

$40,000 - 1923 JEROME LANE - JMR HOLDINGS LLC TO BEST HOLDINGS LLC

CASEYVILLE

$45,000 - 8670 MAPLE AVE - ETHEL R HOPKINS TO CYNTHIA BARROW

$12,500 - 705 GEORGE ST - FCB BANKS TO JAMES LAUX

COLLINSVILLE

$123,000 - 142 MOFFETT ST - REBECCA J GILLILAND TO AUSTIN K SLIMICK

$914,474 - ROUTE 157 - THE PETROFF COMPANIES INC TO PATEL GROUP 157 LLC

$214,900 - 112 SOUTHWOOD TERRACE - ZACHARY HEIDRICH TO JARED AND HALEY BERNHARDT

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$80,000 - 2766 N 42ND ST - BRANDI C NALL TO HILDA P GARCIA SALDANA

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$171,000 - 9153 FOREST DR - RENEE AND DAVID ADES TO TREVOR AND RENEE DEVORE

$216,000 - 5181 DEPAUL DR - LAMARION AND LISA HOLMAN TO JOHNNY AND SHEILA MARSHALL

$42,000 - 9 POTOMAC DR - DELLA JOHNSON, ADMINISTRATOR TO JIE BIN CHEN AND WEIDONG LUO

$54,900 - 2 SUSAN COURT - MARY AND RICKY POLLARD TO TYLER S CARTER AND MADISON T REED

$103,000 - 504 ANITA DR - ESTATE OF BETTY PACE, DECEASED TO JERRY ROSS JR AND CANDACE ROSS

FREEBURG

$205,000 - 328 SILVERTHORNE DR - LAUREN ANDERSON TO NICHOLAS AND ERICA BOUND

LEBANON

$99,500 - 512 SOUTH HERMAN ST - GARY J AYE TO NATHANUEL GABRIEL ELISALDA-STROBEL

MARISSA

$60,000 - 505 MUD CREEK RD - LARRY A KANE AND JODI LYNN LITTEKEN AND CODY LONG TO ROSEMARY FULTON

MASCOUTAH

$180,000 - 209 BISCAYNE DR - MICHAEL AND RACHEL COLLINS

$60,000 - COUNTY ROAD - JOHN E KAPPERT AND LINDA RICHTER, TRUSTEES TO LAKESIDE ESTATES LLC

O'FALLON

$20,000 - 112 COTTAGE HILL DR - TERRY AND MICHAEL MATYCHOWIAK TO 2 BROKE GIRLS AND A HAMMER PARTNERSHIP

$75,000 - 211 ELLEN LANE - PHILLIP BRIAN SINSKEY TO KENNETH GRAY

$55,000 - 805 CYPRESS COURT - JCS ACQUISITIONS LLC TO JLP HOMES LLC

$186,500 - 915 INDIAN SPRINGS RD - JASPER AND SHERYL LEWIS TO DENNIS AND VALERIE MOFFETT

$753,450 - 1546 STONEHAVEN COURT - JESSICA R TEYMOURI TO JOSHUA AND ELIZABETH LEHDE

$189,900 - 1102 ELISABETH DR - VA TO RENEE AND DAVID ADES

ST LIBORY

$107,500 - 632 RUTTER ST - EDNA WIENSTROER TO BLAKE LUECHTEFELD

SWANSEA

$92,000 - 4048 GENTRY LANE - MATTHEW ROBERTS TO ALLISON GREER

$199,500 - 3640 MOORGATE COURT - THOMAS MELLON TO ERIC WHALEN

$230,000 - 1521 WILLIAM LANE - FCB BANKS TO PAUL AND TERESA CONDOR

$101,000 - 22 META DR - ALEX R HOLLIDAY III AND KRISTEN HOLLIDAY TO CARY AND TIA LEWIS

$48,000 - 209 ANNA ST - JMW INVESTMENTS LLC TO JORDAN BOLIN

DECEMBER 31

BELLEVILLE

$15,000 - 16 SHERWOOD FOREST - ROSETTA M HOWELL ESTATE TO FLETCHER AND WANDA CAWVEY

$34,900 - 17 WOODSIDE DR - FANNIE MAE TO RODNEY AND AMBER HAMBRIGHT

$163,500 - 14 POWDER HILL RD - MONICA DUEBBERT ET AL TO JOSEPH PAUL

$211,000 - 7 EDGEWOOD LANE - VICTOR AND KRISTIN KENT TO SCOTT NELSON

$74,000 - 17 QUEENSWAY DR - THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOHN C RICKERT TO ROGER AND DALINDA SHOCKLEY

$410,000 - 5 EIGHTH FAIRWAY DR - STEVEN AND ELIZABETH STIEGMAN TO CHRISTOPHER AND KRISTINA ANDERSON

$205,500 - 36 PEBBLE HILL DR - STEVEN AND JEANINE BERGAN TO MARK SANTOS

$146,500 - 512 WINDRIFT DR - ANTHONY R JR AND COURTNEY A MONTERUSSO

$20,000 - 309 OLIVER LEE DR - SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS PROPERTIES LLC TO DARRELL G BROWN

$87,000 - 329 NORTH ILLINOIS ST - LA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC TO GILLIAN HOLDINGS LLC

$17,500 - 1819 AND 1823 NORTH BELT EAST - ERIC AND BUDDY GILLIAN TO THOMAS A JACKSON

$149,900 - 102 FALLS PARK COURT - STEVEN HELFAND AND ALENA JEAN ZIDLICKY TO CARMALE WHITE AND TRUDI PAYNE

$64,000 - 101 SOUTH 35TH ST - JIMMY AND SHIRLEY BLAIR TO AMY CARMICHAEL

CAHOKIA

$370,000 - 2626 AND 2620 CAMP JACKSON RD - KUBURIC PROPERTIES LLC TO BGC PROPERTIES LLC

$3,200 - 422 GARRISON AVE - LATESHA JOHNSON TO LISA Y GREEN

CASEYVILLE

$50,000 - HARBOR WOODS DR - MCBRIDE AND SON RESIDENTIAL ILLINOIS LLC TO O'FALLON DEVELOPMENT GROUP LLC

DUPO

$285,000 - 2611 STOLLE QUARRY RD - LECHNER REALTY GROUP INC TO AMIRIAN LLC

EAST CARONDELET

$83,000 - 1702 DAVID STREET FERRY RD - VALERIE BAUCHENS TO BEN AND AUDREA THOMAS

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$750 - 107 COLLINSVILLE AVE - CITY OF EAST SAINT LOUIS TO BLACKMON'S INC

$25,000 - 2241 MARKET ST - SHEILA BROWN-WALKER TO SHANA NAMOND

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$175,800 - 305 JUBAKA DR - RONALD C FIETSAM TO CHARLOTTE AND MATTHEW GOODMAN

$87,500 - 10 BELLE DR - CAROL ZIMMERMAN TO AMBER N CAUGHRON

FREEBURG

$289,000 - 504 N PITTS ST - JONATHAN AND MELISSA MUELCHI TO DENNIS TRIBOUT JR AND JESSICA TRIBOUT

$190,000 - 412 NORTH DEWEY - ADDIE MARIE KASPER TRUST TO JON AND MELISSA MUELCHI

$175,000 - 401 EAST HIGH ST - DAVID AND JOYCE L MERRELL TO CHAD AND AMANDA MOLL

LEBANON

$26,345 - 10952 FALLOWFIELD DR - CCV DEVELOPMENT LLC TO CNR INC

$133,000 - 1110 BELLEVILLE ST - MICHAEL L SMITH TO JESSE PERKINS

MASCOUTAH

$1,360,000 - SUMMERFIELD SOUTH ROAD - HUELSKOETTER FARMS LLC TO CRAIG J KOMBRINK

$90,000 - SUMMERFIELD SOUTH ROAD - TERRY F FRUEKE TO CRAIG J KOMBRINK

$140,000 - 8959 SUMMERFIELD SOUTH ROAD - CRAIG J KOMBRINK TO TERRY F FRUEKE

$190,500 - 9 MICHELLE DR - KENNETH E MORRIS JR AND MELISSA D MORRIS TO JESSICA ADAMS

MILLSTADT

$264,000 - 14 TRAVER TINE CIRCLE - STEVEN T CISSELL TO JEREMY AND RENAE KENNY

$125,900 - 127 REGENCY PLACE - RICKY AND DEBRA BALTZ TO TERRY AND JULIE JACKSON

O'FALLON

$341,206 - NORTH SEVEN HILLS RD - THE ALAN AND GERALYN WASCHEVSKI 2008 TRUST TO SMR HOLDINGS LP

$125,000 - 118-120 WEST 7TH ST - NEIL AND SANDRA SAPPINGFIELD TO ZACHARY ENGEL

$181,000 - 202 EAST JEFFERSON - ALEX YOUNG TO ANNA GARCIA

$149,900 - 1525 OAK MEADOW DR - WILLIAM AND SUSAN HENDERSON TO WILLIAM E LOFTON

$213,000 - 714 WHEATFIELD RD - RAMANATHAN PALANIAPPAN TO GREG SHUAY

$65,000 - 520 FLAGSTONE PASS DR - RESERVES OF TIMBER RIDGE LLC TO HUNTINGTON CHASE HOMES CORPORATION

$406,033 - 520 FLAGSTONE PASS DR (LOT 37RTR-3) - HUNTINGTON CHASE HOMES CORPORATION TO WILLIAM R BASLER JR AND KASEY M BASLER

SHILOH

$433,219 - 410 DOWNING COURT - CNR INC TO JASON ROBERT HOMRIG

$190,000 - 3240 TANGLEBROOK DR - JOHN AND SARAH HOWARD TO MATTHEW AND SHANNON SAYERS

SMITHTON

$90,000 - 21 CASS ST - ESTATE OF ETHEL N JAROSIK TO MITCHELL HUMMERT AND ERIC MCDONALD

$173,000 - 216 RIDGE DR - BRIAN J STOOPS TO KYLE BARDENAS

SWANSEA

$5,000 - 617 ABEND ST - SPA2 LLC TO ERG REALTY LLC

$8,50034 - NORTH 18TH ST - FANNIE MAE TO CEDRIC CORTEZ JONES

$153,000 - 325 PARK DR - BRENNA HOLDINGS LLC TO ALEJANDRO HUGGINS

$10,000 - 1714 KINSELLA - GERALD GUNDLACH TO JOSEPH CRAIG

JANUARY 2

BELLEVILLE

$115,000 - 304 BIG BEND - US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TO PHB CAPITAL LLC

$2,000 - 1504 WEST FOURTH AVE - DONALD SCHNEIDER TO FOREST WAYNE CHAPMAN

$220,000 - 7700 WEST MAIN - WYATT RAWLINGS JR TO KLEMME CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

CAHOKIA

$15,000 - 734 ST NICHOLAS DR - RYAN A SEIB TO SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC

$5,000 - 710 ST BARBARA LANE - RYAN SEIB TO SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC

DUPO

$120,000 - 4498 EDWIN DR - JAMES R ALLEN TO KEVIN PINKERTON AND DEBBIE JOLIKERT

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$3,040,167 - ST CLAIR AVE; N HWY 203 - GATEWAY NATIONAL GOLF LINKS LLC TO SPEEDWAY GC LLC

MILLSTADT

$285,000 - 3900 DEERFIELD CIRCLE - JEFFREY SCOTT TOENJES AND KELLY C TOENJES TO ROBERT AND ANDREA RULE

O'FALLON

$35,000 - 101 SPRUCE ST - BANK OF O'FALLON TO STEVEN A YOUNG

$348,211 - 735 WHEATFIELD RD - WIEMAN HOMES INC TO STEVEN AND JANINE BEATTY

SAUGET

$41,000 - 1443 QUEENY AVE - ANNE R AND DAVID MD MARGRABE TO MICHAEL NICHOLSON

SWANSEA

$115,000 - 21 ST CLAIR AVE - CRYSTAL BROWN TO TANYA AND MELODY KEY

JANUARY 3

BELLEVILLE

$97,000 - 213 SOUTH VIRGINIA AVE - CHAD A AND HACLYN S VOOGE TO COURTNIE J WEAVER

$320,000 - 3050 RENTCHLER RD - RICKY L AND DEBRA S BALTZ

$9,912,500 - 1021 WEST E ST - ST PAUL'S HOME TO TI BELLEVILLE LLC

$5,357,500 - 1021 WEST E ST - ST PAUL'S HOME TO ST PAUL'S PROPERTY LLC

$204,707 - 2780 CEDAR GROVE DR - MCBRIDE GREEN MOUNT MANOR LLC TO KAYLA WILLEFORD AND DILLON C KIRLAND

$91,500 - 1715 WEST BELLE ST - ROBERT STALL TO SHAUN STOKES

DUPO

$82,000 - 720 STATE ST - RICHARD A MEYER TRUST TO JOHN C AND MICHELLE L CORONA

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$115,000 - 3617 COLLINSVILLE RD - TAMI KAYE FOSCHIATTI TO AMBER KUTZ

$500 - 3225 DOUGLAS AVE - BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC TO SHORTY MAC LLC

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$100,000 - 14 CONCORD DR - LASANDRA AND ALLAN C TERRELL TO REBEKAH HOUSMAN AND DAVID L MCGUIRE

$227,500 - 927 HOLLIDAY DR - EQUITY SUCCESS INC TO GERRIE PHILLIP HURLBUT AND SARAH HURLBUT

$175,000 - 103 BRITTANY DR - ROBERT S BOWEN AND KRISTIN M SPRADLEY TO KAMIL MOSLEY AND DARREN PRICE

LEBANON

$342,000 - STATE ROUTE 4 - FIRST MID WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO TO MARILYN A MCLAUGHLIN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

MILLSTADT

$70,000 - 5619 ROENICKE RD - JOSEPH G AND JULIETTA M JACOBI LIVING TRUST TO BRADLEY J AND KEVIN MW SCHALLER