Madison County real estate Dec. 20-27

DECEMBER 20

ALTON

$67,000 - 3445 MERIDOCIA ST - RICHARD J DISHER TO BRANDON AND CIERA LOVETT





$2,500 - 1261 STATE ST - MARILYN R DILLY TO CAROL AND CYNTHIA BUTLER

BETHALTO

$87,000 - 340 S PRAIRIE ST - SARAH K ATTERBERY TO JERRY GAFFNER

$123,000 - 422 TEXAS BLVD - CARRIE CARTER AND ROBERT M CARTER TO KRISTA L FLOWERS AND GONCALO C DE ALBUQUERQUE

$87,000 - 340 S PRAIRIE ST - SARAH K ATTERBERY TO JERRY GAFFNER

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

$267,108 - 157 WOODCREST DR - BRUECKNER PROPERTIES LLC TO JACOB R AND LORI E MILLER

$62,500 - 408 SANDERS ST - RICHARD L FORSYTHE AND LUCINDA A TAYLOR TO ZACHARIAH D TAYLOR

COLLINSVILLE

$219,000 - 25 RAMSGATE - CHERYL L LAIL AND SUSAN M BRANDT AND CHRISTINE A PREISINGER AND JAMES A MEISSNER, HEIRS AT LAW OF CLIFFORD K MEISSNER, DECEASED TO ANNA AND JEFF TRAUTH

COTTAGE HILLS

$6,000 - 1433 8TH ST - MICHAEL J LAROSA TO ANNE M STEWARD

EDWARDSVILLE

$120,000 - 622 ENSIGN CIRCLE - DYLAN R CASEY TO SOMCOUR PROPERTIES LLC

$515,000 - 7016 MONDAY COURT - TRAVIS WILKE TO JOSHUA W BRUGGER

$272,000 - 225 BELDEN DR - MELVIN AND KAY EAKER TO CARL AND MEGHAN EKSTRAND

$27,300 - 7572 LAKE JAMES DR - THOMAS J PITACHEK TRUSTEE OF THE PATSY ANN SCHWARTZ JACKSON TRUST TO KEVIN HUELSMAN

$98,000 - 220 LINCOLN ST - MILTON H AND LUCILLE M LESEMANN TO PAUL E AND CARLEEN G WEBER

$249,000 - 7024 STALLION DR - CHARLES M HENTZ TO JEAN PIERRE NTWALI

GLEN CARBON

$380,000 - 131 GINGER HOLLOW COURT - NANCY A MARSHALL TO ERIC STOGSDILL

GRANITE CITY

$165,000 - 116 JEANETTE DR - JOSEPH AND SAMANTH TITCHENAL TO TERRY AND KIMBERLY JACKSON

$28,500 - 2729 WARREN AVE - EMILY SMITH TO HEATHER R ANDERSON

$80,000 - 1531 LINDELL BLVD - VA TO EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO PAMELA COOK ROTH IRA 5% UNDIVIDED INTEREST

MARYVILLE

$318,260 - 18828 CRIMSON OAK DR - HARTMAN HOMES LLC TO NICOLE A KORTE

$178,000 - 6836 HAMPSHIRE COURT - ERIC R STOGSDILL TO DANIEL J ROBERTSON

$331,500 - 101 STONEBRIDGE CROSSING DR - OSBORN HOMES INC TO FRANK AND LISA GOLDACKER

ROXANA

$115,000 - 139 E 1ST ST - SIMPLE SOLUTIONS REALTY LLC TO JOHN A ZELLE

TROY

$24,000 - 107 AVALON DR - LENISE NICHOLS, INDEPENDENT LIMITED ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATES OF THOMAS J MAJOR, DECEASED AND DEBORAH S MAJOR, DECEASED TO BILLEIGH BARACKMAN

$144,000 - 500 RED BUD LANE - GERARD AND JUDY SCHOMAKER TO LINDOW PROPERTIES LLC

$252,500 - 9 MAPLEBROOKE COURT - KELSEY PERKINS AND KYLE W PERKINS TO JOHN AND MISTY DELONG

WOOD RIVER

$125,000 - 1520 ESTHER AVE - LISA ANN MOGGIO TO CHRISTA DOLBEE

$85,000 - 571 N WOOD RIVER AVE - WILLIAM J MILLER AND KEVIN L PRUETT AND GAYE E PRUETT TO DERRICK A DODSON

$110,000 - 905 E PENNING AVE - FRED SHAW TO KIMBERLE M LAUBSCHER

WORDEN

$308,000 - 1765 CAPTAINS DR - CARRIE L HOLT TO DYLAN R CASEY

DECEMBER 23

ALTON

$45,000 - 3601 WICKENHAUSER AVE - JOSEPH CACCIOTTOLI TO TAMMY G BROWN

$229,552 - 4613 WISTERIA DR - JEROME J JACOBS TO DAWN FORMEA

$36,000 - 703 CONDIT AVE - DAYLINDA A PACE, TRUSTEE OF THE MEISENHEIMER RESIDENCE TRUST TO THE THOMAS DOERR REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

$70,000 - 2218 BROWN ST - WALTER AND KAREN WETZSTEIN TO WALTER M WETZSTEIN

$57,000 - 702 W DELMAR AVE - MIGNON WESTIN TO SAM A LAVITE

$130,000 - 5103 BROOK RD - NATHAN AND ELIZABETH FRENCH TO ANDREW AND CATHY WEISHAUPT

$209,000 - 2312 CHADWICK DR - PEARL ASSETS LLC TO NATHAN AND ELIZABETH FRENCH

$46,000 - 900 HAWLEY AVE - SEAN R WILLIAMS AND BRIAN G WILLIAMS. CO-EXECUTORS OF THE ESTATE OF HARRY E WILLIAMS, DECEASED TO COURTNEY MCKINNEY

BETHALTO

$248,000 - 5306 BUCHTA RD - DINA LYNAE HANCOCK TO GARY E NIEMEIER

COLLINSVILLE

$225,000 - 23 ADDISON ST - ANDREW CALDIERARO TO BRANDON AND TIFFANY HOGENSON

EDWARDSVILLE

$108,000 - 3162 STAUNTON RD - ALLEN KELLER TO TOBY A KELLER

GODFREY

$89,900 - 320 MEADOWLARK DR - DELINDA G RICE TO MARKESE LAVON SCOTT

GRANITE CITY

$52,000 - 2438 ILLINOIS AVE - ROBERT E HORGON TO EDWARD HAMILTON

$111,000 - 5220 LAKEVIEW DR - ANTHONY M JARRETT TO JOSHUA D BYRNE

HARTFORD

$55,000 - 142 E WATKINS ST - LUCAS WELLS TO HARTFORD LLC

$78,000 - 203 N DELMAR AVE - GARY LEE STOCK TO HARTFORD LLC

HIGHLAND

$165,000 - 95 N HARVEST ST - JOEL M ST PIERRE TO SCOTT LOCKER

MARYVILLE

$152,500 - 35 WEXFORD GLEN - STEPHANIE R BANDY AND DARCY BANDY TO ZACHARY SHEMWELL

TROY

$180,000 - 501 PIKE LANE - JEANETTE A CASE, AS SURVIVING JOINT TEANT OF DAVID A CASE, DECEASED TO DONALD LAROUE

WORDEN

$409,516 - 7406 PRAIRIETOWN RD - SUSAN E PAUL, TRUSTEE OF THE ARGIA M BERTOLINE REVOCABLE TRUST TO MARK S ENGELKE

DECEMBER 26

ALTON

$45,000 - 1719 WASHINGTON AVE - STATES CREDIT HOLDINGS II LLC TO THE BRADLEY STEPHEN KREIDER AND PATRICIA MARIE KREIDER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

$120,000 - 2449 MILLS AVE - ST REBEL LLC TO JOSHUA GREY

$105,000 - 5455 HUMBERT RD - THOMAS K ENNIS TO EDITH A BROWN

$92,500 - 2316 CHANTEL DR - DAVID A SEBOLD TO JEROME JACOBS

$89,000 - 2132 NORSIDE DR - DAVID W FORBES TO HEATHER E JONES

$58,000 - 1208 ROCK SPRINGS DR - CRW REAL ESTATE LLC TO CHRISTIAN VITALI

$35,000 - 3308 OAKWOOD AVE - RICHARD H MINTON TO TOBY HENESEY

COLLINSVILLE

$105,000 - 1201 MAIN ST - DAYMARK TRUST LLC TO PDM PROPERTIES 2018-LLC

$36,500 - 1702 RAMADA BLVD APT B - MITCHELL E AND JANICE M BAIR TO SHERRY BAKER

$65,000 - 834 VICTORY DR - JASON MEDLOCK TO JERCI PROPERTIES INC

$42,000 - 119 LOCHMANN LANE - DONALD AND WILENE PRATT TO CORY AND ADRIANNE MATTHEWS

$110,000 - 126 MOUNDS AVE - WALTER E HOGE, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF DOROTHY HOGE, DECEASED TO CALEB AND CHRISTIN WEBB

$73,000 - 317 GARESCHE ST - TRAVIS L CURRY, INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR OF THE ESATE OF CHARLES E CURRY, DECEASED TO JERCI PROPERTIES INC

$14,500 - 113 LOCHMANN LANE - DONALD H PRATT, INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF DENNIS HUGH PRATT, DECEASED TO CORY AND ADRIANNE MATTHEWS

$99,000 - 1115 QUATTO HILL - JOSHUA M LANAHAN TO MICHELLE ROSS AND PAUL MARTELLO

$177,500 - 1020 CALIFORNIA AVE - CHRISTY ROBINSON AS SOLE LIVING TRUSTEE OF THE JAMES AND CHRISTY ROBINSON REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO DEREK MERZ AND KAREN ANDREWS

$97,500 - 1407 ALICE ST - MIDWEST HOUSING LLC TO EMILY KOSSAKOSKI

EDWARDSVILLE

$131,000 - 633 COGE ST - SUZANNE HAAS, TRUSTEE OF THE HILLIARD FAMILY TRUST TO ANGELA L PALMERI

$84,500 - 701 MEADE AVE - PATRICK HENDON TO DEVONA YATES

$95,000 - 1510 BEVERIDGE COURT - GOVERNORS WAY LLC TO REMINGTON PROPERTIES LLC

GLEN CARBON

$390,000 - 134 GINGER HOLLOW COURT - STEVEN P PLATT TO MATTHEW G ARMSTRONG

$260,000 - 2454 JANE CIRCLE - LERCH HOMES INC TO THE JAMES A ROBINSON AND CHRISTY ROBINSON REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

GODFREY

$207,800 - 1903 E JEROME DR - JEROME JACOBS TO ZACHARY WALLACE

$65,000 - 511 GRACE ST - NEIL A HANLON TO JAMES A KELSEY

$239,454 - 6815 WADLOW COURT - FULFORD HOMES LLC TO DINO GRIFFIN JR

GRANITE CITY

$66,500 - 2301 EDISON AVE - CLIFFORD YEAGER TO LEANNE M MCKEAL

$65,000 - 2637 GRAND AVE - AR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT LLC TO HEARTLAND RENTAL PROPERTIES LLC

$72,500 - 6 LEXINGTON COURT - JOHN AND DIANE BRACAMONTES TO MARIAH L BROYLES AND BRENDAN MORGAN AND JANET L HAWKES

$70,000 - 2532 REVERES RTE - GAEDE ENTERPRISES LLC TO WILLIAM SCOTT JR

$145,000 - 4739 MARYVILLE RD; 4735 MARYVILLE RD - BAUER PROPERTIES GRANITE LLC TO T&A PROPERTIES LLC

HARTFORD

$101,400 - S DELMAR AVE - JOYCE D MILLIGAN AND JUDITH A BOREN AND BILLIE L CLAUSING TO AMEREN ILLINOIS

MARINE

$115,400 - 124 N HUMBOLD ST - DONNA RINDERER TO SABRINA COVER

MARYVILLE

$242,500 - 1919 WELLINGTON LANE - DAVID E LOOBY TO DARCY AND STEPHANIE BANDY

$275,000 - 144 STONEBRIDGE BLUFF DR - JEFFREY R AND MICHELLE N DOSSETT TO JEFFREY C AND MARTHA JANE SCHLEIFER

TROY

$120,700 - 427 EAGLES WAY - ARTURO GARCIA TO ROBERT WARREN

$170,000 - 2609 CHELSEY DR - DOROTHY PITTMAN-BAKER TO TARA JOHNSON

$179,000 - 18 HOLLOWOOD COURT - ALEXANDER C HOOPER TO CARRIE FORTMAN

$335,000 - 8375 MILL HILL LANE - SCOTT AND JYLDYZ LAY TO DAVID E LOOBY

DECEMBER 27

ALTON

$20,000 - 409 SANBORNE ST - MICHAEL HANCOCK TO NANCY A CLARK

$65,000 - 901 W DELMAR AVE - DONALD L WALLACE, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF TINA WALLACE, DECEASED TO GERALD AND CAROL SNYDERS, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE DUSTIN SNYDERS TRUST

$675,000 - 3321 MYRTLE ST - ALBERT AND DEBBIE COLLIER TO MYRLE PROPERTIES LLC

$180,000 - 4839 AZALEA PL - RHONDA HENDRICK, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF JUDY FOWLER KEMRY, DECEASED TO CURTIS AND MARGARET GILREATH

BETHALTO

$220,000 - 650 S MORELAND RD - QUALITY HOMES BY DESIGN LLC TO JR'S FLOORING AND CONTRACTING LLC

$206,900 - 95 BROOKS DR - STEVEN AND CYNTHIA GOLDSCHMIDT TO DEBRA JO SCROGGINS

$127,000 - 482 S MORELAND RD - FRED DESSE TO TAMMY ROEMER

$226,500 - 3650 CULP LANE - MARILYN POLLARD TO TRAVIS G JACKSON

EDWARDSVILLE

$243,000 - 306 ALEXANDRA DR - JEROME E CURRAN AND SANDRA KAY CURRAN TO ROY AND ELIZA ASKIN

$31,500 - 6685 RED SUNSET - THOMAS J PIATCHEK, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE PATSY ANN SCHWARTZ JACKSON TRUST TO NICHOLAS A SIEVERS

GLEN CARBON

$215,000 - 37 JULIE DR - JENNI LEIN TO JOEL A LEIN

GODFREY

$34,400 - 704 PLEASANT VALLEY DR - RALPH G PASLAY TO STACEY R GILLESPIE

$325,000 - 1104 WHITE OAK TRAIL - JAMES A KLIEFOTH TO EARL WALTER PHILLIPS

GRANITE CITY

$88,000 - 2724 SARATOGA ST - MATTHEW S FLEMING TO RYAN STAICOFF

$48,500 - 2241 VILLAGE LANE - CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC TO VISIONS AND RESULTS INC

$78,500 - 3120 RODGER AVE - JOHN G BESWICK TO KRISTEN HALL

$30,000 - 3008 PERSHING BLVD - LLOYD GEORGE CANN TO JAMES PRILL

HIGHLAND

$40,000 - 1000 13TH ST - KRISTEN HUDSON TO MY 3 ANNS LLC

MADISON

$28,000 - 312 STATE ROUTE 203 - 3 RIVERS GROUP LLC TO REBECCA PEYMAN

MARYVILLE

$198,500 - 1004 ANDRA DR - CAMERON AND COLLEEN WILK TO KORTNY SLOAN

$179,000 - 2069 BRIARBEND COURT - MOLLY M GREBEL TO PAULA J UNDERHILL

$213,000 - 1029 ANDRA DR - JASON AND JENNIFER KRUEP TO JACOB AND CORI WARREN

POCAHONTAS

$134,900 - 3535 PIERLAND DR - US BANK TRUST NA AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST TO MATTHEW NASH AND BRITTANY DUREN

TROY

$256,000 - 202 STAUNTON RD - THOMAS AND KATHLEEN KINKEL TO HOMETOWN FAMILY PROPERTIES INC

WOOD RIVER

$17,955 - 550 LESLIE AVE - FANNIE MAE TO RIEGER CAPITAL GROUP LLC