The following cases categorized as "insurance" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 24. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers United Financial Casualty Company v. ACBL River Operations LLC; American Commercial Barge Line Company; American Commercial Barge Line LLC; C / C Transport Inc. ; Commercial Barge Line Company; James Sulivan v. 3:20-cv-00110 Thomas L. Buck (plaintiff's attorney)