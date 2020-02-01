U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 24

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 24 in the suits below:

In Wiliam F. Mos against Curt Hustede, Gabe Schimp, Mary Vaughn, Michael Blaine, Mike Clek and Ryan Ward:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By William F. Moss.(jaj)'

'The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-107-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. The Court Will Now Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent.'

'Filing Fee: $400.00, Receipt Number 44625012241 (kek)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00107-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In United Financial Casualty Company against ACBL River Operations LLC, American Commercial Barge Line Company, American Commercial Barge Line LLC, C / C Transport Inc. , Commercial Barge Line Company and James Sulivan: 'Complaint For Declaratory Judgment Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4096419.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet)(buck, Thomas)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00110 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Active Holdings Group, Inc. and USA against Hernandez Consulting & Construction, Hernandez Consulting LLC and Hernandez Consulting, Inc:

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4096736.), Filed By Active Holdings Group, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Subcontract Agreement, # 2 Notice Of Claim, # 3 Summons)(wagner, John)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney John C. Wagner By On Behalf Of Active Holdings Group, Inc.. (wagner, John)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00111 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Rashon Cole against Phillips 66 Company and WRB Refining, LP:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Rashon Cole. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Exhibit 1)(swartz, Joan)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Joan M. Swartz On Behalf Of Rashon Cole (swartz, Joan)'

'Filing Fee: $ 400.00, Receipt Number 34625099078 (cds)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00106-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Steven Rusel against Captain Marconi and Rachel Braun:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Steven Russell.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Steven Russell. (jaj)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-108-jpg. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00108-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.