Madison - St. Clair Record

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Case activity for Derick Henry vs Commissioner of Social Security on Jan. 30

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Feb 1, 2020

General court 06

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Derick Henry against Commissioner of Social Security on Jan. 30.

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Derrick Henry. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Andrew Saul)(severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Traci L. Severs On Behalf Of Derrick Henry (severs, Traci)'

'First Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Derrick Henry. (severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Donald G. Wilkerson Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-124-jpg-Dgw. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (amv)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00124-JPG-DGW was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 30.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News