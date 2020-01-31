U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 23

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 23 in the suits below:

In Courtney Ealy against Cameron M. Watson, David D. Frank, Debie Knauer and Rob Jefreys:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Courtney Ealy.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Courtney Ealy. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Courtney Ealy. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-104-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 1/23/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 1/23/2020. Consent Due By 2/13/2020.(jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00104-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In Darian Daniels against Frank Lawrence, M. Siddiqui and Nurse Reva:

'Stricken-Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Darrian Daniels. (attachments: # 1 Declaration).(jsm2) Documents Removed From Docket As It Did Not Pertain To The Plaintiff On This Case(jlrr).'

'Motion For Emergency Preliminary Injunction By Darrian Daniels. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-96-smy. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 1/23/2020. (jsm2)'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 1/23/2020. Consent Due By 2/13/2020. (jsm2)'

'Notice Striking Electronically Filed Documents Striking 1 Complaint Filed By Darrian Daniels. Incorrect Document Is Attached. Clerk Will Re-File Correct Complaint. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Darrian Daniels. (attachments: # 1 Declaration).(jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00096-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jil Johnson and Keith Johnson against Ethicon Inc, Ethicon, LLC and Johnson & Johnson:

'Case Transferred In From District Of West Virginia Southern; Case Number 2:13-cv-28793. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

'Letter To All Attorneys Of Record (attachments: # 1 Consent To Magistrate Judge) (tba)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00102-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Michele Baker against Midstate Collection Solutions, Inc. :

'Complaint Against Midstate Collection Solutions, Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4095062.), Filed By Michele Baker. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A-Credit Report, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet, # 3 Summons)(eirinberg, Samuel)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Samuel Eirinberg On Behalf Of Michele Baker (eirinberg, Samuel)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David S Klain On Behalf Of Michele Baker (klain, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00105 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Berkley Regional Insurance Company against Scott Credit Union:

'Complaint Against Scott Credit Union ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4094901.), Filed By Plaintiff Berkley Regional Insurance Company (hare, Kimberly) Modified On 1/23/2020 (kls3).'

'Summons Requested. (hare, Kimberly)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Berkley Regional Insurance Identifying Corporate Parent W. R. Berkley Corporation For Berkley Regional Insurance. (hare, Kimberly)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Berkley Regional Insurance Company. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 3:20-cv-103-gcs. Consent Due By 2/13/2020 (kls3)'

'Notice Of Action. A Civil Cover Sheet Was Not Filed As An Attachment To The Complaint As Instructed. The Civil Cover Sheet Must Be Filed Using The Event Found Under Civil > Other Documents > Exhibit And Linked Back To The Complaint Docket Entry.notice Of Action. See Local Rule 83.1(f). In All Cases Filed In, Removed To, Or Transferred To This Court, All Attorneys, Including Government Attorneys, Shall File A Written Entry Of Appearance Before Addressing The Court. Attorney Hare Does Not Have A Notice Of Appearance On File In This Case. (kls3)'

'Notice Of Modification Re 1 Complaint. Text Entry Was Modified To Correct The Party Filing The Complaint From All Defendants, To Plaintiff. No Further Action Is Required By The Filer In Relation To This Notification. (kls3)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00103-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Shawn Lafolete against Jefferson County Health Inspector, Jefferson County Jail Maintenance Staff, Jefferson County Jail Medical Staff, Jefferson County Jail Warden, Jefferson County Sheriff and Jefferson County, MO Jail:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Shawn Lafollette.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Shawn Lafollette. (jsm2)'

'Motion To Appoint Counsel By Shawn Lafollette. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-100-jpg. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 1/23/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 1/23/2020. Consent Due By 2/13/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00100-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Shawn Lafolete against Rick Watson, St. Clair County Health Inspector, St. Clair County Jail Maintenance Staff, St. Clair County, IL Jail, Tami Grime and Wexford Medical Staff:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Shawn Lafollette.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Shawn Lafollette. (jsm2)'

'Motion To Appoint Counsel By Shawn Lafollette. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-98-jpg. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 1/23/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 1/23/2020. Consent Due By 2/13/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00098-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.