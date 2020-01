The following cases categorized as "contract" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 22. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers An Scot v. Kinkaid - Reed's Creek Conservancy District; Leroy McDonald; McDonald Kinkaid Village Marina, Inc. v. 3:20-cv-00094 Bentley J. Bender (plaintiff's attorney) Jefrey A Holtz v. Historic Timber and Plank, Inc. ; Joseph Adams; Margaret Adams v. 3:20-cv-00091 Russell K. Scott (plaintiff's attorney)