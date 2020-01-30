U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 22

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 22 in the suits below:

In Tyrone Gab against Litherland, Ms. Abel, Ms. Mils, Tran and Wexford Health Source, Inc:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Tyrone Gabb.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Tyrone Gabb. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Tyrone Gabb. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-90-jpg. The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims Within The Next 60 Days. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 1/22/2020.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 1/22/2020. Consent Due By 2/12/2020.(jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00090-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Gerald L. Harison against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4093945.), Filed By Gerald L. Harrison. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Andrew Saul)(severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Traci L. Severs On Behalf Of Gerald L. Harrison (severs, Traci)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00095 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Kevin Reid against IDOC, Jacqueline Lashbrook and Wexford Inc.:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Kevin Reid.(jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Kevin Reid. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-89-smy. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 1/22/2020.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 1/22/2020. Consent Due By 2/12/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00089-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Lastar Howard against Support Collectors, Inc. :

'Complaint Against Support Collectors, Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4093758.), Filed By Lastarr Howard. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(voytas, Richard)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Richard A. Voytas, Jr On Behalf Of Lastarr Howard (voytas, Richard)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00092 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Laurence Lovejoy against Doug Lyerla, H. Price, J. Clendenin, Jacqueline Lashbrook, M. Price and R. Valeroy:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Cases. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 1/17/2020. (jaj)'

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Laurence Lovejoy.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Laurence Lovejoy. (jaj)'

'Motion To Appoint Counsel By Laurence Lovejoy. (jaj)'

'Order: On 1/22/2020, This Case Was Severed From Lovejoy V Lashbrook Et Al, Sdil Case No. 19-cv-969-njr. Plaintiff Should Be Aware That The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious. Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $350.00 Filing Fee In This Case. Plaintiff Shall Have Until Date To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 1/22/2020.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00087-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Gregory Haynes against Frank Lawrence, Jacqueline Lashbrook, James Claycomb and John Baldwin:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Gregory Haynes.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Gregory Haynes. (jsm2)'

'Letters In Support Of Plaintiff's Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel From Gregory Haynes. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-86-njr. The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims Within The Next 60 Days. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 1/22/2020.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 01/22/2020. Consent Due By 2/12/2020.(jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00086-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In An Scot against Kinkaid - Reed's Creek Conservancy District, Leroy McDonald and McDonald Kinkaid Village Marina, Inc. : 'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4093916.), Filed By Ann Scott. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Exhibit D, # 5 Exhibit E, # 6 Exhibit F, # 7 Exhibit G)(bender, Bentley)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00094 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Lastar Howard against T - H Professional and Medical Collections, LTD:

'Complaint Against T-h Professional And Medical Collections, Ltd ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4093780.), Filed By Lastarr Howard. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(voytas, Richard)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Richard A. Voytas, Jr On Behalf Of Lastarr Howard (voytas, Richard)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00093 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jefrey A Holtz against Historic Timber and Plank, Inc. , Joseph Adams and Margaret Adams: 'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4093401.), Filed By Jeffrey A Holtz. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet A)(scott, Russell)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00091 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.