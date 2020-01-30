Case activity for Mary K. Vick vs American Multi - Cinema, Inc. on Jan. 28

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byandagainstandon Jan. 28.

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County, Il, Case Number 19-l-1798 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4098860), Filed By Realty Income Illinois Properties 3, Llc, American Multi-Cinema, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit State Court File, # 2 Exhibit Notice Of Filing Notice Of Removal, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(oehmke, Kyle)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Kyle C. Oehmke On Behalf Of American Multi-Cinema, Inc., Realty Income Illinois Properties 3, Llc (oehmke, Kyle)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By American Multi-Cinema, Inc., Realty Income Illinois Properties 3, Llc. (oehmke, Kyle)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: American Multi-cinema, Inc., Realty Income Illinois Properties 3, Llc, Mary K. Vick, Steven L. Vick. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-116-rjd. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 2/18/2020 (ack)'

'Stricken Notice From Clerk Instructing All Parties To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To All Parties On 01/28/2020. Consent Due By 2/18/2020 (ack)'

'Notice Striking Electronically Filed Documents Striking 5 Notice Requesting Consent, Document Entered In Error. (ack)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00116-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 28.