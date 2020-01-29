Madison - St. Clair Record

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Case activity for Christopher Deming vs Employers Mutual Casualty Company on Jan. 27

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 29, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Christopher Deming against Employers Mutual Casualty Company on Jan. 27.

'Notice Of Removal From Williamson County Il, Case Number 2019l168 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4098222), Filed By Employers Mutual Casualty Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1 - Complaint, # 2 Exhibit 2 - Notice Of Filing Notice Of Removal, # 3 Exhibit 3-State Court Filings, # 4 Civil Cover Sheet)(young, Michael)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Michael L. Young On Behalf Of Employers Mutual Casualty Company (young, Michael)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Employers Mutual Casualty Company. (young, Michael)'

'Notice By Employers Mutual Casualty Company To Plaintiff Of Notice Of Removal (young, Michael)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00115 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 27.

