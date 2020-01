St. Clair County foreclosures Jan. 10-14

JANUARY 10

MIDFIRST BANK VS UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR LEGATEES OF JUSTIN IAN HEATH, DECEASED, LYNN THOMAS-HEATH A/K/A LYNN HEATH, JACOB HEATH, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $94,208.78, 1020 NORTH DOUGLAS AVENUE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH15

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS ZACHARY L KURTZ, BRITTANY E KURTZ, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $55,154.76, 605 NORTH HAMILTON STREET, MARISSA. 20CH19

WELLS FARGO USA HOLDINGS INC VS UNKNOWN HEIRS AND /OR LEGATEES OF SHIRLEY BORSIS A/K/A SHIRLEY ANN BORSIS, DECEASED, LOISEL HILLS ASSOCIATION INC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $28,625.82, 2 FON DU LAC DRIVE, EAST SAINT LOUIS. 20CH20

REGIONS BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO UNION PLANTERS BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO MAGNA BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION F/K/A MAGNA BANK OF ILLINOIS NATIONAL ASSOCIATION F/K/A MAGNA BANK OF ILLINOIS VS DONALD J BALDWIN A/K/A DONALD BALDWIN, JANE M FRANCIS A/K/A JANE FRANCIS, $23,079.56, 1512 BEL AIRE DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH21

JANUARY 13

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS BRENDAN SHURILLA, ERIKA SHURILLA, SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, TANGLEWOOD HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $207,972.82, 976 HALF MOON LANE, CASEYVILLE. 20CH22

JANUARY 14

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS LYSANDRA GARDNER, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT, PHILLIP M ROSE, DEBRA A ROSE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $84,435.19, 506 SOUTH 74TH STREET, BELLEVILLE. 20CH25

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP VS ROBERT OTTE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $83,312.10, 519 MONICA DRIVE, LEBANON. 20CH26

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR COOPER VS WILLIE BEATRICE FOOTS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $27,875.59, 638 TERRACE DRIVE, EAST SAINT LOUIS. 20CH27

FIRST BANK VS ALEXANDER A JONES, STATE OF ILLINOIS, TOWN OF STOOKEY, HIGH NET WORTH MEDIA LLC D/B/A SOPHISTICATED LIVING ST LOUIS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $173,422.74, 59 POWDER CREEK DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH28

PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION VS JOHN A MISKOWSKI, SUSAN M MISKOWSKI A/K/A SUSAN MISKOWSKI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $38,529.43, 324 BUNKER HILL ROAD, BELLEVILLE. 20CH29