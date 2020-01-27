GREENBERG TRAURIG LLP: Kieron A. Frazier Named to The National Black Lawyers ‘Top 40 Under 40’ in Illinois

Greenberg Traurig LLP issued the following announcement on Jan. 23.

Kieron A. Frazier, an associate in the Chicago office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named a “Top 40 Under 40” attorney in Illinois by The National Black Lawyers (NBL). The honor recognizes 40 African American attorneys from each state who are under the age of 40 and have an outstanding reputation among peers, the judiciary, and the public.

According to NBL, the “Top 40 Under 40” honorees are selected after a rigorous nomination and vetting process. Honorees must be nominated by current members of the NBL and are evaluated on criteria including notable achievements, settlements, and verdicts as a lawyer; leadership and membership in other national and state specialty lawyer organizations; and rankings and ratings by leading national evaluation organizations.

NBL is a professional honorary organization, membership for which is by invitation only and extended exclusively to attorneys who excel in their profession and promote diversity. NBL is one of the preeminent organizations in the United States established to promote the nation’s top African American attorneys and is focused on enhancing the professional development of its members.

Frazier is a member of the firm’s Gaming Practice and focuses on a variety of gaming-related matters, particularly as it relates to sports wagering, fantasy sports, and iGaming. He also focuses on a variety of corporate and finance matters, including all aspects of team-level transactional work, financing transactions, media transactional work, public and private mergers and acquisitions, as well as other matters relating to general corporate and finance.

