CLARK HILL PLC: "Performance Reviews: Critiques, Legal Implications, and Tips for Effective Use" Webinar

Topic:

Performance Reviews: Critiques, Legal Implications, and Tips for Effective Use

Description:

Labor & Employment attorney Kevin Levine will discuss why some organizations have eliminated annual performance evaluations, explain the role that performance reviews can play in employment litigation, and provide tips on how to use performance reviews effectively.

Time:

Jan 28, 2020 12:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

