Madison County real estate Dec. 13-19

DECEMBER 13

ALTON

$30,000 - 428 AUGUSTA ST - VA TO PEGGY WILLIAMS





$186,000 - 520 E 4TH ST - JEFFREY S HUDSON AND LESLIE K HUDSON TO PETER CP VAN LIDTH DE JEUDE

BETHALTO

$138,000 - 428 SHERIDAN ST - JOHN S HENDRICKS AND LEONA M HENDRICKS TO TAD OTIS FORGY

COLLINSVILLE

$220,000 - 426 SHORT ST - HUD TO SHAWN GRAVES

$30,000 - 519 N GUERNSEY ST - PHILIP L AND CATHY R WINTERS TO MARK AND ANN FRYER

$100,000 - 916 W CLAY ST - MICHAEL T QUINN AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE KENNETH L QUINLAN LIVING TRUST OF FEBRUARY 28 2008 TO RBT HOLDINGS LLC

$24,000 - HILLCREEK RD - THOMAS G AND LELA R VOIGT TO ERIC R AND BRITTANY C TOON

EDWARDSVILLE

$269,900 - 25 MEADOW RUE DR - CAROL M ZIKA TO MARK DEES

GLEN CARBON

$61,500 - 55 PEPPERWOOD COURT - ERIC D WILKERSON TO KEITH B SANDERS

$78,250 - 33 W GUY ST - STEVEN CHARLES WILKERSON TO DARRICK COLLIER JR

$187,000 - 181 SPRUCE ST - CLINT E AND VALERIE C DOUGHERTY TO ZACHARY S SEDLACEK AND BRITTANY J HARDWICK

$205,000 - 86 PARK DR - AMANDA R AND LARRY J TIPTON TO BLAKE AND KAYLA RINEHART

GODFREY

$343,000 - 3311 WHITECLEF LANE - GODFREY MARILYN C FISHER AND LARRY G FISHER, TRUSTEES OF THE MALA LIVING TRUST TO SARA HANAHAN AND SCOTT W YANTA

GRANITE CITY

$18,500 - 2261 LEE AVE - CHRISTOPHER A TAYLOR TO AMI J VELEZ LEBRON

$50,000 - 3419 DAVIS AVE - RENE BASSETT BUTLER AS PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF KENNETH N DIERKER, DECEASED TO GLINDON MATHIS

LIVINGSTON

$84,900 - 309 S 1ST ST - DAVID M MARTINTONI TO ASHLEY LEGATE

TROY

$310,000 - 566 BERKSHIRE DR - HOLDENER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO JACKIE L COX II

$147,400 - 329 ORCHARD COURT - SUNSET CAPITAL LLC TO SEAN M MANLEY

$295,000 - 8039 RADCLIFFE PLACE - HARTMAN HOMES LLC TO BRYAN AND GWENDOLYN WHITEHEAD

$178,000 - 2617 CHELSEY DR - AMY AND MICHAEL HAMANN TO JOSHUA MARK BRAGG AND KYLIE BRAGG

WOOD RIVER

$60,000 - 227 S MAIN ST - SAMUEL STASSI TO DENNIS W HARRIS AND MIKAYLA C HARRIS

$100,000 - 222 BOWMAN AVE - JOSEPH AND CHRISTINE KESSLER TO LUCAS ANGELO

WORDEN

$29,000 - 8525 BEHME LANE - WHITNEY STROHMEYER TO THOMAS MCCLURE

DECEMBER 16

ALHAMBRA

$70,000 - 5301 HUMBERT RD - KARLA HURLEY TO JOSEPH K SPARKS

ALTON

$3,000 - 571 HIGHLAND AVE - US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TO PEAK ODELL II LLC

$37,000 - 2422 MAIN ST - GERALD P LARKINS TO LEONIDES ROBERTO SANCHEZ AYALA

$15,000 - 2232 WYCKOFF ST - VINCENT AND LOIS FLEMING TO JOHN HENTRICH, JR

$35,000 - 2439 SHERWOOD TERRACE - JACK SCHNEIDER JR AND SALLY DEMPSEY AND JAMES SCHNEIDER TO GUY THOMPSON

$220,000 - 3400 BLOOMER DR - JACK AND NANCY LENHARDT TO MARK HARRIS

$590,000 - 8870 BLUERIDGE RD - THE TERRY AND HOPE JONES LIVING TRUST TO MARK AND LAURA HARMAN

$8,000 - 507 WILLIAM ST - LOUISE A PARKER TO MARY A HORNSEY

EDWARDSVILLE

$635,000 - 3032 SUNSET HILLS BLVD - JERRY R ELDRIDGE TO BRIAN AND ANDREA LEAS

$510,000 - 3305 GARVEY LANE - REBECCA S GOCKEL TO TROY AND MINDY REYNOLDS

$415,000 - 3344 PIAZZA LANE - TROY AND MINDY REYNOLDS TO FREDERICK AND BREANNA DANIELLE BULLARD

GLEN CARBON

$144,500 - 101 MARK TRAIL DR - JORDAN AND MARGARET PETRY TO STEPHANIE SMITH

GODFREY

$165,000 - 1309 ARROWHEAD LANE - DAMIAN A VANDILLEN TO THOMAS M DOUGLAS

GRANITE CITY

$56,500 - 4216 NAMEOKI RD - HIGH TEK PROPERTIES LLC TO COURTNEY SPELL

$227,500 - 25 RICKHAVEN DR - DUSTIN COLEMAN TO JACOB T DELLINGER

$120,000 - 2730 STATE ST - GLINDON R MATHIS TO BRADLEY BRIGGS

LIVINGSTON

$52,500 - 463 CHURCH ST - ROBERT A BOSTON TO CADIE BRUMMEL

$20,000 - 631 OLIVE ST - JULIA MCDONALD TO DEAN W TIEPELMAN SR

MARYVILLE

$130,000 - 910 BORRI DR - FANNIE MAE TO COLE HOGAN

TROY

$195,000 - 924 WHEATRIDGE DR - CECILE R MCPEAK, INDIVIDUALLY AS AND THE LIMITED ESTATE GUARDIAN OF THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF KENNETH DEAN MCPEAK, A DISABLED PERSON TO RICK T EVANS

WOOD RIVER

$80,000 - 844 E EDWARDSVILLE RD - SOUTH ROXANA PROPERTIES LLC TO DOUGLAS BULLOCK

DECEMBER 17

ALTON

$95,000 - 201 LONGFELLOW AVE - CHARLES T ROGERS SR A WIDOWER AS SURVIVING TENANT BY THE ENTIRETY OF GEORGIA EBERLIN-ROGERS, DECEASED TO DEAN A HART

$23,900 - 407 MILDRED ST - JANE F MILLER AS SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF DONALD T MILLER, DECEASED TO TREVOR A PARISH

$6,500 - 2940 HILLCREST AVE - TAMARA GEISEN CONNER TO LANCE KERKEMEYER

BETHALTO

$160,000 - 91 BROOKS DR - NANCY T COLEMAN AS SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF JAMES T COLEMAN, DECEASED TO THOMAS H AND MARVA J RUDEN

EAST ALTON

$92,000 - 804 AMHERST DR - GREGORY J COLLIER TO JO ANN VETTER

GRANITE CITY

$19,500 - 2872 RALPH ST - HUD TO THERESA L ANDERSON

$3,500 - 2214 IOWA ST - ALEXANDER PROPERTIES LLC TO MICHAEL D MERCADAL

MADISON

$600 - 1628 5TH ST - CITY OF MADISON TO SHELLY M AND ROMER ARENA

MORO

$328,500 - 6 HERITAGE TRAIL - JACOB AND LORI MILLER TO CORY AND EMILY DIVELEY

PONTOON BEACH

$18,500 - 3 NICHOLA LANE - RALPH T AND CYNTHIA A MILLER TO ADAM M TINERVIA

VENICE

$1,500 - 212 GRANVILLE ST - FANNIE MAE TO PHILLIP AUGUSTA WHITE JR

WOOD RIVER

$114,900 - 345 CRESTVIEW DR - A PAUL NAGEL AND DAVID L NAGEL AND JOGN K NAGEL AND LEOTA NAGEL ET AL TO TIMOTHY DAVIS AND KAYLA MARTIN

DECEMBER 18

ALTON

$36,100 - 2714 WALNUT ST - HUD TO JEFFREY HARMAN AND ADAM BENNETT

COLLINSVILLE

$163,500 - 207 WESTMORELAND ST - LUTHERAN SENIOR SERVICES TO JOEL SUTHERLAND

$2,000 - 2269 N BLUFF RD - ABRAM P DAVIS AND SHIRLEY DAVIS AND CASSANDRA J GOMEZ TO AMEREN ILLINOIS

EDWARDSVILLE

$3,937,900 - GATEWAY COMMERCE CENTER DR E - GATEWAY COMMERCE CENTER LLC TO GATEWAY LAND HOLDINGS LLC

GLEN CARBON

$148,000 - 17 ERNST DR - JPMORGAN CHASE BANK TO BUCK E MARTIN

$226,900 - 74 PARK DR - JACKIE L COX II AND TERESA A COX TO MCKINZIE N TOLLIVER AND JAMES TOLLIVER

$25,008 - STATE ROUTE 157 - JAN GITCHO TO AMEREN ILLINOIS

GRANITE CITY

$125,000 - 2626 EDISON AVE - JASON ANS AMANDA HANNES TO WILLIAM A YOUNG JR AND BRITTANY N YOUNG

MADISON

$12,000 - 1534 5TH ST - GERAL T CARR TO KEITH L HAND

NEW DOUGLAS

$175,000 - HEINZ RD - DAVID A ASHMAN TO RICHARD B KINDLE

TROY

$94,900 - 2313 STAUNTON RD - RETAIL PLACE LLC TO CAROLYN AND MARCUS WILMSMEYER

DECEMBER 19

ALTON

$87,500 - 1010 RIXON ST - MONTY R HAWKINS TO CASSANDRA A MITCHELL AND JAMES R MITCHELL III

$70,000 - 2220 N RODGERS AVE - DEBORAH KOLESA TO KATHY AND KYLE GRENZEBACH

$178,500 - JASON AND JULIE HARPER TO BLUEWING INVESTMENT GROUP LLC

$49,500 - 3207 DUCO ST - AB INVESTMENT GROUP LLC TO ROBERT BEAMON AND BRETT ELLINGTON

$20,000 - 2809 E BROADWAY - CORNERSTONE BANK AND TRUST NA TO JULIAN GREER

$73,900 - 445 BLUFF ST - FANNIE MAE TO MATTHEW AND ALLI PIOCOS

EAST ALTON

$50,000 - 72 W HALLER DR - JON R WALKER TO RONALD B GRAY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

EDWARDSVILLE

$335,000 - 22 SHILOH COURT - JOHN P WEBER BY LISA E WEBER AS AGENT AND LISA E WEBER TO JOHN T GROVE AND ELAINE M GEBBEN-GROVE

GLEN CARBON

$44,850 - 572 GLEN CROSSING RD - LAURIE A ASKEW TO BRYANT AND JILL MORLAN

GODFREY

$245,000 - PIERCE LANE - ELIOT GRAY DEVELOPMENT LLC TO CENTURY BUILDERS LLC

GRANITE CITY

$142,500 - 95 CATALPA DR - CHUN S DUPONT, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF HAROLD L DUPONT, DECEASED TO GEOFFREY P HUFF

$79,900 - 2635 MEADOWLANE DR - CHRISTOPHER J ANDREWS TO CRAIG HANCOCK

$84,000 - 25 NASSAU ST - DEBRA L PAYNE AS INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT L SPAULDING, DECEASED TO RANDY AND STEPHANIE CANN

$21,500 - 632 CHOUTEAU AVE - FRED E WERNER III AND KYONG Y WERNER TO THOMAS JEFFERY THORP

$140,000 - 659 OLD ROCK RD - MERLE ROSE, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE RALPH W BECKMAN TRUST AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ½ INTEREST AND MERLE ROSE AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE LOIS BECKMAN TRUST AGREEMENT AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ½ INTEREST TO JOSEPH AND KENNY MULLER

HIGHLAND

$44,500 - 120 SUPPIGER LANE - DARYN G REICHMANN TO DELBERT HENDERSON III

$145,000 - 1 SUNRISE COURT - JOSEPH A AND DEBRA J HOERTEL TO LEWIS P AND ELIZABETH A SULLIVAN

$163,000 - 378 STATE ROUTE 160 - STEPHEN W SCOTT AND KATHERINE A SIDWELL TO RYAN YOUNG

$120,000 - 13445 US HIGHWAY 40 - JAN LUBER GAYTON AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST TO FRANCIS L TEBBE LIVING TRUST

$135,000 - 45 SUNFLOWER DR - SUSAN M KASSLY TO JENNA N METCALF

$73,440 - 1279 ARKANSAS RD - DENNIS L KAPP TO DAVID AND MEGHAN ZIEGLER

$20,720 - 1279 ARKANSAS RD - DENNIS L KAPP TO CAREY S MOSBY

$63,420 - 1279 ARKANSAS RD - DENNIS L KAPP TO MICHAEL C KAPP

$71,650 - 605 BROADWAY - HORSTMAN LLC TO AARON RYAN NIGGLI

MADISON

$337,500 - 3 CAINE DR - LANTER COMPANY TO BEAUTY FOR ASHES WOMEN'S HOME INC

$112,500 - 3 CAINE DR - LANTER COMPANY TO BEAUTY FOR ASHES WOMEN'S HOME INC

$805,000 - 3 CAINE DR - BEAUTY FOR ASHES WOMEN'S HOME INC TO LK COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LLC

MARINE

$49,320 - STATE ROUTE 143 - TIMOTHY M DUFFIN TO MICHAEL D MCDOUGAL

MARYVILLE

$305,000 - 148 OAK HILL DR - JOSEPH BRIAN AND ASHLEY D MARTINEZ TO SIRVA RELOCATION CREDIT LLC

$295,265 - 148 OAK HILL DR - SIRVA RELOCATION CREDIT LLC TO BILLY J RANDOLPH REVOCABLE TRUST AND THE LANA J RANDOLPH REVOCABLE TRUST

$166,000 - 6837 HAMPSHIRE COURT - CHRISTY E LEXOW TO DANIEL L BRANNAN

TROY

$302,500 - 9 CEDAR MILL - JEROME AND VALERIE GLESNER TO THOMAS G SCOTT AND DEEANNA R BYRNE-SCOTT

$260,000 - 39 MEADOWBROOKE DR - CHAD D AND JENNIFER D WILLIAMS TO BENJAMIN E IVIE AND SONIA L MATTESON

$257,000 - 2 CEDAR MILL - JEFFREY R AND ELIZABETH F THOMPSON TO DUANE M AND JENNIFER L ROBINSON

WOOD RIVER

$137,500 - 601 LESLIE AVE - JEREMY TURNBOUGH TO JAY COOK

$76,500 - 478 GEORGE ST - RICHARD AND ANNA WUTHRICH TO SAMUEL ZANGORI