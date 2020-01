The following cases categorized as "555 prison condition" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 17. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers Robert Joyner v. An Lair; Benerio Santos; Debie Knauer; Dr. David; John Baldwin; Kym Johnston; Lana Nalewaja; Paty Sned; Sarah Johnson; Susan Walker; Wexford Health Sources, Inc. v. 3:20-cv-00079-NJR Xinyi Wei; Joseph J. Lombardo (defendant's attorneys)