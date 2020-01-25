U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 17

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 17 in the suits below:

In John E. Yarbrough against Richard Watson:

'Complaint Against Richard Watson Filed By John E. Yarbrough.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By John E. Yarbrough. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By John E. Yarbrough. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Service Of Process At Government Expense By John E. Yarbrough. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-74-jpg. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 1/17/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 1/17/2020. Consent Due By 2/7/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00074-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Derek Carter against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4090710.), Filed By Derek Carter. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Certificate Of Interest, # 3 Summons)(sutterfield, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David W. Sutterfield On Behalf Of Derek Carter (sutterfield, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00075 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In John Doe against Alliance Coal, LLC, Hamilton County Coal, LLC and Ike Wodring:

'Complaint Against Alliance Coal Llc, Hamilton County Coal Llc, Ike Woodring ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4090397.), Filed By John Doe. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibit 1, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(barth, Brandy)'

'Motion For Protective Order By John Doe. (barth, Brandy)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: John Doe. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 3:20-cv-73-mab. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 2/7/2020 (kls3)'

'Notice Of Action: See Local Rule 83.1(f). In All Cases Filed In Removed To, Or Transferred To This Court, All Attorneys, Including Government Attorneys, Shall File A Written Entry Of Appearance Before Addressing The Court. Attorney Barth Does Not Have A Notice Of Appearance On File In This Case. (kls3)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00073-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Robert Joyner against An Lair, Benerio Santos, Debie Knauer, Dr. David, John Baldwin, Kym Johnston, Lana Nalewaja, Paty Sned, Sarah Johnson, Susan Walker and Wexford Health Sources, Inc.:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Robert Joyner.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Robert Joyner. (jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Robert Joyner. (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00079-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Abbey Ridge LLC against Addison Insurance Company:

'Order Granting 72 Joint Motion To Vacate. For The Reasons Stated In The Joint Motion, The Order Dated September 18, 2019, And The Judgment Dated October 9, 2019, Are Hereby Vacated Pursuant To Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 60(b)(6). Signed By Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty On 1/17/20. (klh2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed. Modified On 1/21/2020 (kls3).'

'30 Day Order: The Parties Have Advised The Court That This Action Is Settled In Its Entirety But Additional Time Is Needed To Finalize The Settlement. Accordingly, The Clerk Of Court Is Directed, 30 Days After Entry Of This Order, To Enter Judgment Of Dismissal With Prejudice. Each Party Shall Bear Its Own Costs, Unless Otherwise Provided In The Settlement Documents. If The Parties Fail To Finalize The Settlement Within The 30-day Period, They May -- Before That Period Expires --move To Postpone Entry Of Judgment To A Later Date. Signed By Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty On 1/17/20. (klh2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:18-cv-00093-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.