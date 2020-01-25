Madison - St. Clair Record

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Case activity for Jil Johnson vs Ethicon Inc on Jan. 13

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 25, 2020

General court 06

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jil Johnson and Keith Johnson against Ethicon Inc, Ethicon, LLC and Johnson & Johnson on Jan. 13.

'Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf 238 - First Amended Master Long Form Complaint And Jury Demand, # 2 Exhibit Ecf 239 - Master Answer Ethicon, Inc, # 3 Exhibit Ecf 241 - Master Answer Johnson & Johnson, # 4 Exhibit Ecf 262 - Short Form Complain, # 5 Exhibit Ecf 263 - Amended Short Form Complaint, # 6 Exhibit Ecf 2817 - Mte Bruce Rosenzweig, # 7 Exhibit Ecf 2818 - Mis Of Mte Of Bruce Rosenzweig, M.d., # 8 Exhibit Ecf 2931 - Pl Opposition To Mte Bruce Rosenzweig, # 9 Exhibit Ecf 5332 - Mte Bruce Rosenzweig, # 10 Exhibit Ecf 5333 - Mis Mte Bruce Rosenzweig, # 11 Exhibit Ecf 5482 - Mio Mte Bruce Rosenzweig, # 12 Exhibit Ecf 5548 - Reply Mte Bruce Rosenzweig, # 13 Exhibit Ecf 6852 - Noa Prior Mte Bruce Rosenzweig, # 14 Exhibit Ecf 6960 - Noa Prior Response Bruce Rosenweig, # 15 Exhibit Ecf 2815 - Mis Of Motion To Exclude Certain General Opinions Of Daniel Elliott, Md, # 16 Exhibit Ecf 2952 - Memorandum In Opposition To Motion To Exclude Opinions Of Daniel Elliot, # 17 Exhibit Ecf 5339 - Motion To Exclude Opinions Of Daniel Elliot, Md, # 18 Exhibit Ecf 5339 - Part 1 - Motion To Exclude Opinions Of Daniel Elliot, Md, # 19 Exhibit Ecf 5340 - Memorandum In Support Of Motion To Exclude Opinions Of Daniel Elliot, Md, # 20 Exhibit Ecf 5491 - Memorandum In Opposition To Motion To Exclude Opinions Of Daniel Elliot, # 21 Exhibit Ecf 6842 - Notice Of Adoption Of Prior Daubert Motion To Exclude Opinions Of Daniel Elliot, # 22 Exhibit Ecf 6922 - Notice Of Adoption Of Prior Daubert Response Of Daniel Elliot, Md, # 23 Exhibit Ecf 3626 - Mt Limit Klinge, # 24 Exhibit Ecf 3626 - Part 1 - Mt Limit Klinge, # 25 Exhibit Ecf 3630 - Memorandum In Support Of Mt Limit Klinge, # 26 Exhibit Ecf 3767 - Response In Opposition To Mte Klinge, # 27 Exhibit Ecf 3767 - Part 1 - Response In Opposition To Mte Klinge, # 28 Exhibit Ecf 3767 - Part 2 - Response In Opposition To Mte Klinge, # 29 Exhibit Ecf 3767 - Part 3 - Response In Opposition To Mte Klinge, # 30 Exhibit Ecf 3855-reply In Support Of Motion To Limit The Testimony Of Prof. Dr. Med. Uwe Klinge)(robinson, Susan) (modified On 1/13/2020 To Add Party Filers) (mk). [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 1/23/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf 6833 - Amended Notice Of Adoption To Exclude Testimony Of Uwe Klinge, # 2 Exhibit Ecf 6926 - Notice Of Adoption Of Prior Daubert Response Of Prof. Dr. Med. Uwe Klinge, # 3 Exhibit Ecf 7123 - Notice Of Adoption Of Prior Daubert Reply Regarding Prof. Dr. Med. Uwe Klinge, # 4 Exhibit Ecf 2759 - Defendants Mte Peggy Pence, Ph.d, # 5 Exhibit Ecf 2760 - Memorandum In Support Of Mte Peggy Pence, Ph.d, # 6 Exhibit Ecf 2949 - Plaintiffs In Opposition To Mte Peggy Pence, # 7 Exhibit Ecf 3017 - Reply In Support Of Mte Peggy Pence, Ph.d, # 8 Exhibit Ecf 6821 - Noa Of Prior Daubert Motion To Exclude Peggy Pence, Ph.d, # 9 Exhibit Ecf 6958 - Noa Of Prior Daubert Response Of Peggy Pence, Ph.d, # 10 Exhibit Ecf 7177 - Noa Of Prior Reply Of Daubert Motion To Exclude Peggy Pence, # 11 Exhibit Ecf 2003 - Mte The Opinions And Testimony Of Dr. Salil Khandwala, M.d, # 12 Exhibit Ecf 2004 - Mis Of Mte Testimony Of Dr. Salil Khandwala, # 13 Exhibit Ecf 2240 - Reply In Support Of Mte Testimony Of Dr. Salil Khandwala, # 14 Exhibit Ecf 2469 - Amended Motion By All Plaintiffs To Limit The Opinions And Testimony Of Dr. Salil Khandwala, # 15 Exhibit Ecf 2470 - Mis Of Amended Motion To Limit Testimony Of Dr. Salil Khandwala, # 16 Exhibit Ecf 2618 - Pl Reply In Support Of Motion To Limit Testimony Of Dr. Salil Khandwala, # 17 Exhibit Ecf 2925 - Memo In Opp To Motion To Limit Testimony Of Dr. Salil Khandwala, # 18 Exhibit Ecf 6817 - Noa Prior Daubert Motion Of Salil Khandwala, M.d, # 19 Exhibit Ecf 6941 - Ethicon Defendants Noa Of Daubert Response Regarding Salil Khandwala, M.d, # 20 Exhibit Ecf 7136 - Noa Of Prior Daubert Reply Of Salil Khandwala, M.d, # 21 Exhibit Ecf 2014 - Plfs Mte And Testimony Of Jaime Sepulveda-toro, # 22 Exhibit Ecf 2018 - Mis Of Mtl Testimony Of Jamie Sepulveda-toro, # 23 Exhibit Ecf 2225 - Reply To Limit The Testimony Of Jaime Sepulveda-toro, # 24 Exhibit Ecf 4495 - Defs' Opp To Noa Of Prior Motion Of Jaime Sepulveda-toro, # 25 Exhibit Ecf 6849 - Noa Of Prior Motion Of Jamie Sepulveda-toro, # 26 Exhibit Ecf 6990 - Noa Of Prior Response Re Jaime Sepulveda-toro, # 27 Exhibit Ecf 7141 - Noa Of Prior Reply Of Jaime Sepulveda-toro, # 28 Exhibit Ecf 2060 - Mte By All Plaintiffs The Opinions Of Fda Expert Timothy Ulatowski, # 29 Exhibit Ecf 2065 - Memo In Supp Of Mte Testimony Of Timothy Ulatowski, # 30 Exhibit Ecf 2134-response In Opp To Mte Timothy Ulatowski)(robinson, Susan) [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 1/23/2020.]'

'Continued Joint Designation Of Record For Mdl Transfers Re: 2:12-md-02327 - Ethicon, Inc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Ecf 2910 - Notice Of Response And Adoption Of Prior Response Regarding Timothy Ulatowski, # 2 Exhibit Ecf 6860 - Noa Of Prior Daubert Motion Of Timothy Ulatowski, M.d, # 3 Exhibit Ecf 6965 - Noa Of Prior Daubert Response Regarding Timothy Ulatowski, # 4 Exhibit Ecf 7143 - Noa Of Prior Daubert Reply Of Timothy Ulatowski, M.d, # 5 Exhibit Ecf 4328 - Mte Or Otherwise Limit The Opinions & Testimony Of Defense Expert Marshall Shoe, # 6 Exhibit Ecf 4329 - Memorandum In Supp Of Mte Testimony Of Marshall Shoemaker, # 7 Exhibit Ecf 4551 - Response In Opp To Mte The Testimony Of Marshall Shoemaker, M.d, # 8 Exhibit Ecf 6851 - Noa Of Prior Daubert Motion Of Marshall Shoemaker, M.d. For Wave 8 By All Plfs, # 9 Exhibit Ecf 7033 - Noa Of Prior Daubert Responses Regarding Marshall Shoemaker, # 10 Exhibit Ecf 2039 - Plaintiffs' Mte The Opinions And Testimony Of Shelby Thames, # 11 Exhibit Ecf 2042 - Memo In Supp Of Mte Testimony Of Shelby Thames, # 12 Exhibit Ecf 2187 - Resp In Opp To Mte Testimony Of Dr. Shelby Thames, Ph.d, # 13 Exhibit Ecf 2247 - Reply In Sup Of Pl Mte The Opinions Of Dr. Shelby Thames, # 14 Exhibit Ecf 2455 - Mte By All Plaintiffs To Exclude Opinions And Testimony Of Dr. Shelby Thames, # 15 Exhibit Ecf 2455 - Part 1 - Mte By All Plaintiffs To Testimony Of Dr. Shelby Thames, # 16 Exhibit Ecf 2458 - Memorandum In Support Of Mte Of Dr. Shelby Thames, # 17 Exhibit Ecf 2553 - Response In Opp To Plaintiffs Mte Opinions And Testimony Of Shelby Thames, # 18 Exhibit Ecf 2553 - Part 1 - Response In Opp To Plaintiffs Mte Opinions And Testimony Of Shelby Thames, # 19 Exhibit Ecf 2553 - Part 2 - Response In Opp To Plaintiffs Mte Opinions And Testimony Of Shelby Thames, # 20 Exhibit Ecf 2621 - Reply In Support Of Mte The Opinions Of Dr. Shelby Thames, # 21 Exhibit Ecf 2839 - Mte By All Plaintiffs The Opinions And Testimony Of Dr. Shelby Thames, # 22 Exhibit Ecf 2839 - Part 1 - Mte By All Plaintiffs The Opinions And Testimony Of Dr. Shelby Thames, # 23 Exhibit Ecf 2841 - Memo In Supp Of Mte Testimony Of Dr. Shelby Thames, # 24 Exhibit Ecf 2957 - Resp In Opp To Mte Testimony Of Dr. Shelby Thames, # 25 Exhibit Ecf 3037 - Reply By All Plaintiffs In Support Of Mte The Opinions Of Dr. Shelby Thames, # 26 Exhibit Ecf 6857 - Noa Of Prior Daubert Motion Of Shelby Thames, # 27 Exhibit Ecf 6972 - Noa Of Prior Daubert Response Of Shelby Thames For Wave 8, # 28 Exhibit Ecf 7113-noa Of Prior Daubert Reply Of Shelby Thames, M.d)(robinson, Susan) [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 1/23/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00102-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 23.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News