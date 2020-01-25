Madison - St. Clair Record

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Case activity for Michele Baker vs Midstate Collection Solutions, Inc. on Jan. 23

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 25, 2020

General court 09

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Michele Baker against Midstate Collection Solutions, Inc. on Jan. 23.

'Complaint Against Midstate Collection Solutions, Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4095062.), Filed By Michele Baker. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A-Credit Report, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet, # 3 Summons)(eirinberg, Samuel)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Samuel Eirinberg On Behalf Of Michele Baker (eirinberg, Samuel)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David S Klain On Behalf Of Michele Baker (klain, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00105 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 23.

