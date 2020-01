St. Clair County real estate Dec. 23-27

DECEMBER 23

BELLEVILLE

$11,000.00 - 1916 PLANTATION LANE - REUNION DEVELOPMENT LLC TO FULFORD HOMES





$11,000.00 - 1925 RESERVE WALK WAY - REUNION DEVELOPMENT LLC TO FULFORD HOMES

$15,000.00 - 249 BRACKETT ST - ROBERT M SIMONDS REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO HUMAN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST

$42,000.00 - 2624 CRIMSON VIEW DR - SD2 LLC TO FULFORD HOMES

$80,250.00 - 28 MORRISON DR - HUD TO DAVID JORGENSON

$27,000.00 - 40 JUSTICE DR - ROBERT L CRAIG LIVING TRUST TO GREG VOEGTLE

$139,000.00 - 336 TODD LANE - ERIC AND JILL BATCHELDER TO FLORENCE JEAN HODGE AND TALIA HODGE

$85,000.00 - 38 ARABELLE DR - WILLIAM J FISH TO ANDREW J LINDSAY

$172,000.00 - 1519 PROGRESS LANE - PATRICIA LACEY TO BRANDON GROOM

$106,000.00 - 1624 PROGRESS LANE - CHRISTOPHER A ARTER JE AND MARIA A QUIROZ TO CHANEL TOLAR

$50,000.00 - 348 NORTH 43RD ST - SHIRLEY M YANCEY TO SCOTT HAMS CONSTRUCTION INC

$70,000.00 - 337 ROANOKE DR - FIRST BANK TO YOLANDA HARRIS

$104,500.00 - 8 WOODFIELD DR - VA TO JOHNNY OLDHAM

$265,000.00 - 7 GARDENIA DR - KAREN J CALDWELL TO JULIE COVER

$70,000.00 - 12 MARIKKNOLL DR - RAIESHA D YOUNG TO CHRISTOPHER C LANG

$135,000.00 - 1929 RICHMOND SPRINGS LANE - DANIEL AND HEATHER PLUCINSKI TO RAIESHA YOUNG

CAHOKIA

$16,500.00 - 6 MARILYN LANE - JAMAL AND JASMINE BETHEA TO ABBOTT LIVING OF ILLINOIS LLC

$10,000.00 - 615 FALL ST - STURGEON DRIVE II TO RYAN RICHERT

CASEYVILLE

$55,000.00 - 1114 ELBOW HILL COURT - FOREST LAKES ACQUISITION LLC TO KC CONSTRUCTION INC

$135,000.00 - 24 OAK DR - FRESH START LLC TO RUSSELL AND ROBERTA OLIVER

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$34,500.00 - 3139 TRENDLEY AVE - RHONDA LEWIS, EXECUTOR TO DENISE SANDERS

$38,500.00 - 6 HILLTOP VIEW - LEMONS TRUST TO CHERYL BELL

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$265,000.00 - 1214 STONEWOLF TRAIL - SAMAR HEIMANN-GRIFFIN TO MICHAEL DARDEN

$95,000.00 - 215 VALE DR - MISTY D HAHN TO JOYCE JEFFERSON

$208,000.00 - 818 SAYBROOK FALLS DR - ANDREW T DEL ROSARIO TO RACHEL LATINETTE

MASCOUTAH

$200,000.00 - 608 FALLING LEAF WAY - CLAY CARTER TO KAELA ANY TAYLOR WOOD

$240,500.00 - 1135 BEECHCRAFT BLVD - TODD AND DIANE KATZ TO CHRISTOPHER AND ARLICIA CARRIER

MILLSTADT

$220,000.00 - 3318 VILLAGE GREEN COURT - RICKY K HEMBREE AND HAROLD L SCHWARTZ TO ROSE AND CYNTHIA M BURNS

$128,000.00 - 121 REGENCY PLACE - COREY AND SANDRA RADESKY TO JOAN MARIE MARTIN AND JANE VELMA FULLERTON

NEW ATHENS

$196,100.00 - 1748 OLD STATE RT 13 - MERRILL L AND MARILYN R QUEEN TRUST TO MICHAEL C SMITH AND MARY CONNIE SMITH

$480,000.00 - GEORLE LEILICH RD - SARAH SCOTT AND REBECCA COCHRAN AND PHILIP CORNETT TO MATTHEW J MYERS, TRUSTEE

$55,000.00 - 910 NORTH MILL ST - JUNE A LOESCHE REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO WESTLEY J SULLIVAN

O'FALLON

$327,000.00 - 1301 HOLLANDER COURT - CHRISTOPHER AND MEGHAN SMOROL TO GARY AND ALLISON BERKLEY

$65,000.00 - 532 FLAGSTONE PASS DR - RESERVES OF TIMBER RIDGE LLC TO HUNTINGTON CHASE HOMES CORPORATION

$444,681.00 - 532 FLAGSTONE PASS DR (LOT 40RTR-3) - HUNTINGTON CHASE HOMES CORPORATION TO TRACEY AND LAVEDA BRYANT

$221,000.00 - 627 SHAMROCK DR - DAVID C ROSENKRANZ, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO BRANDON AND LAUREN BEGGS

$280,000.00 - 1002 WOODLAKE COURT - PAUL AND GINA STROH TO CARL AND TUANJA BARGNEY

$379,202.00 - 1201 ABINGTON STATION DR (LOT 4PBS) - PBBF LLC TO PAUL AND GINA STROH

$225,000.00 - 1052 OXFORD HILL RD - KEITH AND PAULA KEHRER TO ALEXANDER AND JANICE HOOPER

$302,000.00 - 1437 CLIFTON WAY COURT - RENE MELENDEZ TO MARIA MAGANA

SHILOH

$243,145.00 - 2500 WELSCH DR - C A JONES INC TO FRED J BERTELSMAN JR AND LINDA J BERTELSMAN

$179,900.00 - 3296 BROOKSIDE COURT - CHRISTOPHER AND STEPHANIE MOYER TO JONATHAN ANDREW

$172,000.00 - 4017 LEBANON AVE - SMZ CORPORATION TO PHILIP AND SUSAN SHERWOOD

$42,000.00 - 2636 CRIMSON VIEW DR - SD2 LLC TO FULFORD HOMES

SMITHTON

$230,000.00 - 4811 RED CANYON COURT - THOMAS AND AMANDA SPRINGBORN TO CHAD AND HEATHER HAGENE

$214,000.00 - 5649 SEASONS RIDGE - TRACIE AND CHAD KENT TO DUSTIN AND LINDSAY BRUEGGEMANN

SUMMERFIELD

$107,000.00 - 308 N MILL ST - JEANNE A ROUCH TO CASEY AINSLIE

SWANSEA

$195,000.00 - 5 SUGARPINE COURT - JANET M FREED TO KHRISTIAN AND CHRISTINA THOMPSON

$73,000.00 - 1204 KINSELLA AVE - PHILIP AND NICOLE SHANKS TO AUSTIN SNIDER

DECEMBER 26

BELLEVILLE

$115,000.00 - 227 SOUTH 16TH ST - STEVEN AND DEBRA CRAIG TO DAVID AND JACQUELINE MOORE

$43,500.00 - 912 NORTH CHARLES ST - PENELOPE BERTRAM TO C ROBERT PROPERTIES LLC

$270,000.00 - 124 BRACKETT ST - DAYMARK TRUST LLC TO BPDM PROPERTIES 2018-1 LLC

$39,500.00 - 69 FRIENDLY DR - ASSOCIATED BANK NA TO JACQUE LOESCH

CASEYVILLE

$269,900.00 - 972 HALFMOON LANE - MONROE HOMES INC TO SHERRI WOOLARD

$447,500.00 - 914 FAR OAKS DR - DANIEL AND DONNA SENFIT TO CARTUS CORPORTATION

CENTREVILLE

$1,006.00 - 3130 TRENDLEY AVE - HAWK PROPERTIES INC TO MARTISHA JOHNSON

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$18,000.00 - 915 N 82ND ST - ARTHUR D LONG TO D'ANTRIAL MANNING

$40,000.00 - 1709 N 25TH; 1752 N 23RD ST - BALILEE CENTRAL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH TO KIRKLAND AND ASSOCIATES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT LLC

$40,000.00 - 1741 N 25TH ST; 1731 N 25TH ST - KIRKLAND ASSOCIATES TO GALILEE CENTRAL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

LEBANON

$315,000.00 - 1077 MEADOWSONG DR - JAMES L HUNT TO HENRY P ROUX JR AND SELENA D ROUX

MASCOUTAH

$135,000.00 - 507 JACKSON ST - VA TO JEFFREY F HUGHES

$192,500.00 - 315 NORTH JACKSON ST - MARY S WESCOAT TO MICHAEL AND RACHAEL COLLINS

MILLSTADT

$322,000.00 - 2022 CERNEY COURT - CRAIG HEIMBURGER JR AND DAWN M HEIMBURGER

O'FALLON

$200,000.00 - 300 PONDEROSA AVE - NANCY AND ANNETTE FLEMING TO JASON BOONE

$310,000.00 - 652 WILLOWBROOK WAY - NEW TRADITION HOMES LLC TO STEPHEN AND MELISSA BRAMER

$69,500.00 - 445 PONDEROSA AVE UNIT 6 - JOANNA R VIVIANO TO DEVANE AND KIMBERLY WILLIAMS

$412,432.00 - 720 SEAGATE DR - H&L BUILDERS LLC TO CODY AND JENA BADGETT

SHILOH

$115,200.00 - 1114 WINGATE DR - FIRST MID BANK AND TRUST TO RCC1 LLC

SMITHTON

$187,000.00 - 211 CORTNER DR - CAROL SCHANUEL TRUST TO JARED ZOBRIST

SWANSEA

$225,000.00 - 1732 CREEKSIDE DR - RICHARD WEGNER, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE GRACE M BRASHIER TRUST TO STEVEN AND DEBRA CRAIG

$55,500.00 - 2126 CASEYVILLE AVE - VA TO DANIEL TRAN

DECEMBER 27

BELLEVILLE

$24,000.00 - 106 N 31ST ST - FANNIE MAE TO FELIPE CENTENO

CASEYVILLE

$312,000.00 - 8038 VILLA VALLEY LANE - KC CONSTRUCTION INC TO MARVIN C HANSEN

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$750.00 - 105 COLLINSVILLE AVE - CITY OF EAST SAINT LOUIS TO BLACKMON'S INC

$900.00 - 822 NORTH 22ND - TIFFANY MURRAY TO RYAN LONG

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$180,000.00 - 302 BAYBERRY DR - STANLEY AND MARILYN QUINN TO ARTHUR AND SILVIA SIMS

$70,000.00 - 251 EDDING LANE - FANNIE MAE TO VICTOR R WICKS

LEBANON

$1,000,000.00 - 8971 SHILOH VALLEY RD - JOSEPH C MASKAL LIVING REVOCABLE TRUST TO MACC-1 LLC

MASCOUTAH

$22,000.00 - 160 ST CHRISTOPHER COURT - PLAZA DEVELOPERS LLP TO JLP HOMES LLC

O'FALLON

$150,000.00 - 331 LOGAN DR - INTERCOUNTY JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO PHB CAPITAL

$244,000.00 - 524 MERCER COURT - TIMOTHY ALLEN GOULD AND MARTHA GAIL GOULD REVOCABLE DECLARATION OF TRUST TO CASEY FRANK AND AMANDA PIERCE