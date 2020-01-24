Visiting judge ends investigation prompting 2018 raids at Madison County administration building

Visiting Associate Judge Jerry Crisel of the Second Judicial Circuit ordered that an investigation involving several county officials be over, which resulted in a series of raids by a public corruption task force at the Madison County administration building two years ago.

During a hearing Friday, Crisel also ended the appointment of the Attorney General’s Office, which had been appointed to take over any investigation or prosecution of the case.

The offices of county administrator Doug Hulme, IT director Rob Dorman and communications manager Cynthia Ellis were first searched in a mid-day raid on Jan. 10, 2018 when computers and other records were taken.

According to a press release issued by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons following the raid, he claimed he received evidence of possible illegal conduct by unnamed county officials in the later months of 2017.

Gibbons called for the formation of a special investigative taskforce based on information provided through several sources and individuals. The task force was comprised of members of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies and had been formed to “investigate the allegations and determine the extent of any wrongdoing,” the release stated.