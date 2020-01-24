Madison - St. Clair Record

Court activity on Jan. 14: Abbey Ridge LLC vs Addison Insurance Company

Filings

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Abbey Ridge LLC against Addison Insurance Company on Jan. 14: 'Notice Regarding Filing Re 69 Motion For Miscellaneous Relief Filed By Abbey Ridge Llc. When Pleadings Contain Multiple Attorney Signatures, The Non-filing Attorney Must Include The Language "with Consent" With His/her Signature. See Section 2.1 Of The Cm/Ecf User's Manual. This Notice Is Sent For Informational Purposes Only. (kls3)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'.

Case number 3:18-cv-00093-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 16, 2018.

