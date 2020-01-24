Court activity on Jan. 14: Abbey Ridge LLC vs Addison Insurance Company

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainston Jan. 14: 'Notice Regarding Filing Re 69 Motion For Miscellaneous Relief Filed By Abbey Ridge Llc. When Pleadings Contain Multiple Attorney Signatures, The Non-filing Attorney Must Include The Language "with Consent" With His/her Signature. See Section 2.1 Of The Cm/Ecf User's Manual. This Notice Is Sent For Informational Purposes Only. (kls3)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'.

Case number 3:18-cv-00093-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 16, 2018.