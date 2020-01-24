Court activity on Jan. 15: Abbey Ridge LLC vs Addison Insurance Company

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainston Jan. 15: 'Order Granting 69 Joint Motion For Relief Under Rule 62.1. This Case Is Currently On Appeal To The United States Court Of Appeals For The Seventh Circuit. The Parties Indicate They Have Negotiated A Settlement That Concludes The Controversy, Including The Pending Appeal And Any Potential Proceedings Thereafter In This Court. The Negotiated Settlement, However, Is Expressly Conditioned On This Court Vacating The Order Entered On September 18, 2019 (doc. 55) And The Judgment Entered On October 9, 2019 (doc. 58). The Parties Ask The Court To Indicate, Pursuant To Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 62.1, Whether It Would Be Inclined To Grant A Motion To Vacate Its Previous Order And Judgment. It Is Hereby Indicated And Ordered, Pursuant To Rule 62.1(a)(3), That Should The Court Of Appeals Dismiss The Appeal And Remand This Matter, A Motion To Vacate The Order Dated September 19, 2019, And The Judgment Dated October 9, 2020 Would Be Granted. It Is Further Ordered That The Parties, Pursuant To Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 62.1(b) And Federal Rule Of Appellate Procedure 12.1(a), Shall Promptly Notify The Clerk Of The Seventh Circuit Of This Court's Intent To Grant A Motion To Vacate. Signed By Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty On 1/15/20. (klh2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'.

Case number 3:18-cv-00093-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 16, 2018.