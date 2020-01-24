Case activity for Abbey Ridge LLC vs Addison Insurance Company on Jan. 17

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston Jan. 17.

'Order Granting 72 Joint Motion To Vacate. For The Reasons Stated In The Joint Motion, The Order Dated September 18, 2019, And The Judgment Dated October 9, 2019, Are Hereby Vacated Pursuant To Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 60(b)(6). Signed By Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty On 1/17/20. (klh2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed. Modified On 1/21/2020 (kls3).'

'30 Day Order: The Parties Have Advised The Court That This Action Is Settled In Its Entirety But Additional Time Is Needed To Finalize The Settlement. Accordingly, The Clerk Of Court Is Directed, 30 Days After Entry Of This Order, To Enter Judgment Of Dismissal With Prejudice. Each Party Shall Bear Its Own Costs, Unless Otherwise Provided In The Settlement Documents. If The Parties Fail To Finalize The Settlement Within The 30-day Period, They May -- Before That Period Expires --move To Postpone Entry Of Judgment To A Later Date. Signed By Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty On 1/17/20. (klh2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:18-cv-00093-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 16, 2018.