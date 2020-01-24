Court activity on Jan. 21: Abbey Ridge LLC vs Addison Insurance Company

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainston Jan. 21: 'Notice Of Modification Re 73 Order On Motion To Vacate, Per Chambers, Text Entry Modified To Correct Dates Therein. No Further Action Is Required By The Filer In Relation To This Notification. (kls3)'.

Case number 3:18-cv-00093-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 16, 2018.