The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston Jan. 21.

'Complaint For Forfeiture Against One 2012 Gmc Acadia Denali Light Duty Suv, Filed By United States. (attachments: # 1 Declaration, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Adam E. Hanna On Behalf Of United States (hanna, Adam)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00084 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 21.