Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center accused of negligence following patient's death

BELLEVILLE – The son and daughter of a woman treated at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center are claiming that staff failed to diagnose a condition that led to her death.

Billy Shae Moseley and Sheena Gale Flowers, as co-executors of the estate of Rhonda S. Moseley, filed suit Jan. 8 in St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, as well as three physicians and their employers, claiming wrongful death.

The plaintiffs accuse the defendants of negligence for allegedly failing to diagnose and treat the patients deep vein thrombosis prior to her July 4, 2019, death. They claim that the defendants failed to apply the knowledge and use the skill and care ordinarily used by a reasonably well-qualified health care provider and therefore was professionally negligent.



According to the lawsuit, the defendants negligently and carelessly failed to order a stat venous duplex examination of the left lower extremity.

"The defendant negligently and carelessly failed to diagnose and treat the patient's deep vein thrombosis,” according to the lawsuit. “That as a direct and proximate result of the defendant's negligent acts or omissions, Rhonda S. Moseley was caused to die on July 4, 2019.”

As a result, the plaintiffs claim they suffered grief, sorrow and permanent injuries and damages. Moseley's next of kin also claim they have been deprived of the reasonable value of her services, companionship, comfort, instruction, guidance, counsel, training, love and support that they would have received had Moseley not died.

The plaintiffs, who are seeking more than $75,000 in damages, are represented by Joseph A. Bartholomew of Cook, Bartholomew, Shevlin & Cook of Belleville and Eric L. Terlizzi of Salem, Ill.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Record.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-12