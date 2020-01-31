Protestant Memorial Medical Center patient claims injuries after arm injection





BELLEVILLE – A Protestant Memorial Medical Center patient claims he suffered an abscess in his left arm that required surgery after seeking treatment for a skin injury.

Kevin Harrison filed suit Jan. 7 in St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Protestant Memorial Medical Center.

He claims he was admitted to Memorial Hospital on Dec. 31, 2017, and was a patient in the facility for approximately a week. Harrison allegedly sought treatment for cellulitis, redness, swelling and itching to his left arm. The complaint states that he was prescribed various medicines, including antibiotic, some of which were administered via injections.

It is alleged that on Jan. 5. 2018, a registered nurse, who is not named in the suit and whose name is unknown, administered an injection into the arm where the swelling was most obvious and where he was suffering from the conditions complained of.

“As the direct and proximate result of the negligent acts or omission of the Defendant and its agent, servant, and employee as aforesaid, the Plaintiff suffered a severe abscess to his left arm which required surgery, and suffered an infection, severe and permanent pain, and was prevented from enjoying his usual quality of life,” according to the complaint. “As the direct and proximate result of the negligent acts or omissions of the Defendant and its agent, servant, and employee as aforesaid, the Plaintiff was forced to expend great sums of money in attempting to become cured of his condition.”

The plaintiff, who is seeking more than $50,000 in damages plus costs, is represented by William D. Stiehl of Belleville.

The center has previously told the Record it does not comment on pending litigation.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-18.