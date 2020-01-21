HESSE MARTONE: HesseMartone Works with IRTBA

Hesse Martone issued the following announcement on Jan. 19.

The Illinois Human Rights Act has been amended with new requirements going into effect on January 1, 2020 and July 1, 2020. These requirements include new guidelines for sexual harassment prevention training and reporting to the Illinois Department of Human Rights.

Andy Martone and Morgan Taylor of HesseMartone outline these new requirements in their article “Sexual Harassment Training- It’s the Law”

It was distributed in the Friday Facts newsletter on January 10, 2020 which is published by the Illinois Road and Transportation Builders Association (IRTBA).

