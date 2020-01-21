ILLINOIS ATTORNEY GENERAL: Attorney General Raoul Congratulates Illinois Senate President Don Harmon

Illinois Attorney General issued the following announcement on Jan. 19.

Attorney Kwame Raoul issued the following statement to congratulate Sen. Don Harmon on his election as president of the Illinois Senate.

“I have known Don Harmon for 30 years, beginning when we were both summer associates during law school. As a member of the Illinois Senate, I had the pleasure of serving alongside Sen. Harmon, and I would like to congratulate Senate President Harmon on his election as president of the Illinois Senate.

“I know President Harmon will continue to dedicate himself to serving the people of Illinois, and I look forward to working with him to protect the residents of our state by enacting policies that will protect families and communities throughout Illinois.”

Original source can be found here.