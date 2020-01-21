ILLINOIS SUPREME COURT: Supreme Court Justice Karmeier Announces Vacancy in Twentieth Judicial Circuit

Illinois Supreme Court issued the following announcement on Jan. 17.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier has announced an application process for appointment to an At Large Circuit Judge vacancy in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit. The vacancy is created by the removal of Circuit Judge Ronald Duebbert, effective January 10, 2020.

The term of office will conclude the first Monday in December following the November 2022 general election. Qualifications for the office of Circuit Judge are set forth in section 11 of article VI of the Constitution of Illinois and 705 ILCS 40/2(d). Persons meeting those qualifications are invited to submit applications containing the information requested in the Applicant Information for Circuit Judge At Large, Twentieth Judicial Circuit Vacancy along with a cover letter to Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier, P.O. Box 266, Nashville, IL 62263 or submitted electronically to his Judicial Secretary, Carol Heggemeier at cheggemeier@illinoiscourts.gov.

Applications must be received in his office by Thursday, February 13, 2020. The successful applicant must be a resident of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit. The applicant must also be admitted to practice law in Illinois and be in good standing with the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission or any other respective disciplinary body.

