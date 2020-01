St. Clair County foreclosures Jan. 7-9

JANUARY 7

CITIBANK NA AS TRUSTEE FOR CMLTI ASSET TRUST VS BARBARA ANN WHALEY A/K/A BARBARA ANN KNOWLES, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $59,773.64, 1707 JAY AVENUE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH06

JANUARY 8

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS TIMOTHY D CONKLIN A/K/A TIMOTHY CONKLIN, GCS CREDIT UNION, REGIONS BANK, SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $66,632.09, 212 OLIVER LEE DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH07

QUICKEN LOANS INC VS DEBERA RAKO, JEFFREY RAKO, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $78,100.50, 117 WILLIAMSBURG DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH08

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS VICTOR D GRINSTON, CITY OF BELLEVILLE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $66,205.70, 816 N 39TH STREET, BELLEVILLE. 20CH10

LOANCARE LLC VS JEFFREY D LONG, CHARLES E ILLIG, PEGGY J ILLIG, GLEN C ROBERTS, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF CHARLES E ILLIG, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF PEGGY J ILLIG, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF GLEN C ROBERTS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $69,598.08, 1803 STATE STREET, EAST CARONDELET. 20CH11

BANK OF AMERICA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS DEONDRA C JOHNSON A/K/A DEONDRA CARNELL JOHNSON, VALERIE JOHNSON A/K/A VALERIE A JOHNSON, SAVANNAH HILLS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC, $125,685.39, 837 BASSETT STREET, O'FALLON. 20CH12

JANUARY 9

HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR ACE SECURITIES CORP HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST SERIES 2005-SD2 ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIRIFACES VS CARLISS CLARK A/K/A CARLISS Y CLARK, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT (CDBG OFFICE), ASSOCIATED BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION F/K/A ASSOCIATED BANK, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $50,121.80, 521 ARKANSAS, CENTREVILLE. 20CH13

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST VS KATHLEEN A COSTELLO A/K/A KATHLEEN COSTELLO, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, 1413 LEBANON AVENUE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH14