St. Clair County real estate Dec. 16-20

DECEMBER 16

BELLEVILLE

$22,200.00 - 1220 CASEYVILLE AVE - TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST 2017-4, US BANK NA AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE TO RICHARD SUTTER





$174,250.00 - 2777 BROOKMEADOW DR - SAMANTHA AERIEL SMITHSON BURNS AND JOHN FRANCIS BURNS

$99,900.00 - 2118 EAST B STREET - TIMOTHY AND TOSHA EISELE TO BENJAMIN AND HALEY CLARK

$185,000.00 - 908 FOX GLENN DR - SHERILYN R KENNEDY TO JOSH BAKER

$210,000.00 - 12 TEAKWOOD DR - RONALD AND KATHERINE HAHN LIVING TRUST TO JILL AND ERIC BATCHELDER

$25,000.00 - 308 WABASH AVE - ESTATE OF ALBERT A LAWSON, DECEASED TO LEVELING LLC

CAHOKIA

$50,500.00 - 19 HISSRICH ST - JMR HOLDINGS LLC TO TEAM B&E LLC

EAST CARONDELET

$55,000.00 - 2525 OLD STATE ROUTE 3 - SHIRLEY M SCHUCHERT TO DOUG YOUNG AND JULIE CRAMER

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$216,000.00 - 9208 RIVINDALE COURT - DME CONSTRUCTION INC TO SHERILYN KENNEDY AND ROBERT HAMPTON

FREEBURG

$1,050,000.00 - 8900 FIVE FORKS RD - B BRADLEY WATKINS AND LAURIE M WATKINS TO RODNEY AND CYNTHIA KINZINGER

MASCOUTAH

$50,000.00 - 127 & 123 W CHURCH ST - ESTATE OF ROBERT F KLOPMEYER TO YVONNE WALL

$300,000.00 - 700 DANIEL DR - CORY AND JACEY BECKER TO MARK AND KRISTIN WEHMEYER

O'FALLON

$412,900.00 - 433 MARBLETON CIRCLE - JEFFREY AND STACEY MINGS TO STEPHEN AND SUSAN JUBINSKI

SHILOH

$252,400.00 - 3415 CATON RUN CROSSING - JANE A BUSCH TO BETHANY BUSCH

$115,000.00 - 208 LINDEN DR - JESSE AND AMBER PHILLIPS TO TIMOTHY EISELE

SWANSEA

$205,000.00 - 311 PAPILLON DR - JANET L REDMAN TO DANA S MORRIS

DECEMBER 17

BELLEVILLE

$175,000.00 - 233 EASTBROOK DR - PATRICK WAGNER-RUTH TO ANNA DAILY

$81,000.00 - 41 NORTH VIRGINIA AVE - DALE AND LUCINDA BRUEGGEMANN TO RICK D HOUSTON

$59,500.00 - 610 N 28TH ST - JCS ACQUISITIONS LLC TO REBECCA A MOWEN

FREEBURG

$135,000.00 - 105 SOUTH VINE ST - TYLER AND ALLYSON URBANSKI TO JASON ZIPFEL

$200,000.00 - 13 SOUTH BELLEVILLE ST - DAVID H JR AND SARAH J FAVRE TO BURG PROPERTIES LLC

O'FALLON

$260,000.00 - 707 WHEATFIELD RD - JARRETT ARNOLD TO LATRESE F WASHINGTON

$185,000.00 - 713 KENSINGTON PLACE - CARL R STOLTZ TO HUNTER AND CARMEN MANTZ

SMITHTON

$460,000.00 - 4103 SUMMER OAK DR - MATTHEW AND PAMELA PATTERSON TO WILLIAM AND JANET JONES

SWANSEA

$245,000.00 - 1712 NAUGHTON WAY - MARION ANTONIETTE WILSON TO MARQUITA R BOYD-GILMORE

$158,000.00 - 1713 CREEKSIDE DR - DONALD BENTON TO HEZEKIAH WEBB

DECEMBER 18

BELLEVILLE

$118,000.00 - 401 N ILLINOIS ST - MAIN STREET REDEVELOPERS LLC TO BAXTER REAL ESTATE LLC

$35,000.00 - 312 EAST B ST - LYNNA AND JEFFREY TAYLOR TO TIMOTHY BUCHANAN

$61,250.00 - 220 CHEVY CHASE WAY - JAMES MATHEWS TO ROBERT AND GEORGIA HUELSMAN

$99,500.00 - 496 NORTH 66TH ST - KRISTINA BECKER TO TRICIA SIEKMANN

$55,000.00 - 310 & 312 N FIRST ST - KENNETH AND SUN SCHUBERT TO DENNIS K BRADLEY

$25,000.00 - 47 LILLIAN AVE - GRANT AND AMY BONTA TO SCHAEFER HOMES LLC

$208,000.00 - 1387 ORCHARD LAKE CIRCLE - LINDA VARONE TO DEREK HALL

CAHOKIA

$12,000.00 - 23 HISSRICH - DANIEL HAMMEL TO ERIC D HAYES

$20,000.00 - 40 ST GREGORY DR - KRISTINE CLARK TO SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC

COLLINSVILLE

$64,000.00 - 620 ARROWHEAD DR - MICHAEL AND ANTHONY AND PATRICK DREELAN TO ETHAN C PARKS

DUPO

$16,000.00 - 113 N THIRD ST - HUD TO KATHERN L WIECHERT AND CASSANDRA M STEPPIG

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$94,900.00 - 117 MARK DR - MARY E SCHMIDT TO MARCO SANCHEZ GUTIERREZ

$15,500.00 - 620 DEPPE LANE - REGIONS BANK TO SAMANTHA L BOYD

$73,000.00 - 128 CARBON ST - REGIONS BANK TO STEPHEN AND DONNA BURROWS

MILLSTADT

$50,000.00 - 416 TRAVER TINE CIRCLE - STONEMARK DEVELOPMENTS LLC TO FRANK AND KIMBERLY SEPPI

O'FALLON

$165,000.00 - 577 WILLOW BEND LANE - MIESE BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION TO DEREK AND KATHRYN TANDY

SHILOH

$268,000.00 - 2622 WALDON LANE - C A JONES INC TO AMBER J RILEY

DECEMBER 19

BELLEVILLE

$80,000.00 - 124 SOUTH 29TH ST - SARAH K GORLINE AND CHRISTOPHER BREEDEN TO MARK A SCHNEIDER

$40,000.00 - 316 NORTH 41ST ST - CARL O AND MARY V MUSKOPF TRUST TO EDDIE AND JENIECE ANDREWS

$122,500.00 - 1713 CENTREVILLE AVE - TYGRACON PROPERTIES INC TO JENNA BRUCE AND ANDREW DENTON

$220,500.00 - 1440 FAIRWOOD DR - FOUR GREENFIELDS LP TO CARL AND DOROTHY BERRY

$74,000.00 - 24 JUSTICE DR - JUDITH AND DAVID AND STEPHEN FAHRNER TO TYRONE L PERRY

$106,000.00 - 21 EASTWOOD DR - GARY AND LAUREN ANN DORRIS TO TODD HORN

CAHOKIA

$35,000.00 - 3903 WHITE ST - EP ENTERPRISES LLC TO ALPH HOLDINGS LLC

COLLINSVILLE

$14,000.00 - 2922 BLACK LANE - TELESFORO CASAREZ HERRERA TO FRANCISCO HUITRON RANGEL

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$17,000.00 - 537 NORTH 18TH ST - JUNARE COPE TO KENDALL GRANGER

$4,300.00 - 704 N 24TH ST - BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TO 2019 CASTLE LLC

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$210,000.00 - 853 SAYBROOK FALLS DR - LU-KRASTANOVA JOINT REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO DEBORAH A MISCHELL

$50,500.00 - 29 DEBRA DR - THE ESTATE OF LARRY C AINSCOUGH, DECEASED TO EICHELBERGER PARTNERS #10 LLC

$120,000.00 - 11 COUNTRYSIDE LANE - JACK AND DEBRA HOOK TO AUDREY KIMBRO AND NORMAN RAY MICK

$52,000.00 - 69 PASADENA DR - ARTHUR F RISAVY TRUST TO ANTHONY C HILL

LEBANON

$97,000.00 - 510 MONICA DR - DARREN AND ELIZABETH HOOKS TO MILES BRUNK AND LAUREN MILLER

MILLSTADT

$130,000.00 - NELSON LANE - ROBERT WEST AND ANGELA M STOECKEL TO DENNIS BAXMEYER

O'FALLON

$130,000.00 - 712 WESTBROOK COURT - AARON MICHAEL SIMS TO NATHANIEL LUCKETT

$157,000.00 - 210 E MADISON ST - SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC TO JOSHUA ROTH

SHILOH

$187,500.00 - 2705 PIPERS COURT - ANDREW W MASUR TO SEAN M NORRIS AND ROXANNA ROYCE-BEMIS

$261,000.00 - 1703 FAIRWAY DR - NICHOLAS AND VIRGINIA BEKANICH TO CHRISTOPHER AND SANDRA MCINTIRE

SMITHTON

$160,000.00 - 328 RIDGE DR - WALTER O DILL JR AND DOLORES M DILL JOINT REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT TO RICKI AND TERESA MCINTOSH

SWANSEA

$250,000.00 - 4268 BIVERTON DR - RAYMOND AND LESLIE FOWLER TO SUSIE AND EDWARD JONES

$16,000.00 - 1856 STAFFORD WAY - BERNARD AND PATRICIA YSURSA FOR JACK R YSURSA 2018 IRREVOCABLE TRUST TO BERNARD AND PATRICIA YSURSA

$96,750.00 - 4058 GENTRY LANE - MELISSA J PABST TO MAVIS ABOAGYE

DECEMBER 20

BELLEVILLE

$96,500.00 - 212 NORTH 48TH ST - CRYSTAL E CROSSEN-LATZ TO ISAAC FISHER

$48,500.00 - 711 S 15TH ST - BANK OF AMERICA NA BY CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC TO HOME TOWN LIVING LLC

$246,668.00 - COUNTRY ROAD - KEVIN KAUFHOLD TO ROBERT G FOURNIE SR

$188,329.00 - COUNTRY ROAD - KEVIN KAUFHOLD TO JOSEPH C CARTER

$91,721.00 - COUNTRY ROAD - KEVIN KAUFHOLD TO AMY BURK

$140,000.00 - 230 AVERY HILL - MATTHEW AND MARCIA HOWARD TO JACOB HOWARD

$298,000.00 - 45 SIGNAL HILL BLVD - SPOTTED HOMES TO JASON LEWIS

$33,000.00 - 135 NORTH INDIANA AVE - CARDINAL CREEK PROPERTIES LLC TO THOMAS A JACKSON

$375,000.00 - 600 S CHURCH ST ET AL - STERNAU PROPERTIES LLC TO SCHAEFER HOMES LLC

$142,500.00 - 178 HUNTLEIGH DR - MATTHEW AND MARIE SHELLENBERG TO SHERRY DONJON

$513,000.00 - 1825 TENTH FAIRWAY DR - ANDREW AND ERIN DAVIDSON TO CHRISTOPHER LEE AND CASEY MARIE HUDSON

CAHOKIA

$4,001.00 - 526 SAINT PAUL DR - THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO PRICE BREAKER REAL ESTATE

CASEYVILLE

$297,000.00 - 1104 LUCCA COURT - KYLE R GREEN AND STEPHANIE HERNANDEZ RUBERTE TO DAVID WILLIAM SHERMAN AND MACY A OSWALD

$68,000.00 - 452 SOUTH 5TH ST - ROXANNA K CARR TO JOSEPH E STANG

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$3,500.00 - 1348 N 37TH ST - THE ALFRED HOLIDAY REVOCABLE TRUST TO JONATHAN JAMES

$7,675.00 - 502 NORTH 44TH ST - EARLINE COOK TO READY SET GO LLC

FREEBURG

$133,000.00 - 202 ALAMOSA - MICHAEL AND LINDSEY WHETSTONE TO CHARLES AND JOAN HOLLE

$280,000.00 - 400 FOXTAIL DR - KLEMME CONSTRUCTION INC TO JEREMY THOMAS AND BETTY LOU SMITH

MARISSA

$19,387.00 - 320 S HAMILTON - JOHN L POOLE TO TROY LAZENBY

MASCOUTAH

$60,000.00 - 411 WEST CHURCH ST - JERRY L TRENT JR TO BUYUS PROPERTIES LLC

$270,000.00 - 861 TANZANITE LANE - CNR INC TO KENNETH BOATRIGHT JR AND SUSAN A BOATRIGHT

MILLSTADT

$622,915.00 - 7435 HERTEL RD - THE PAUL J VITELLO REVOCABLE TRUST TO JDC PROPERTIES LLC

$153,000.00 - 226 EAST WASHINGTON ST - TERRY AND BONITA CARRICO TO SOLUTIONS GLOBAL LLC

O'FALLON

$536,019.00 - 1822 BETHEL RIDGE FARMS BLVD - BETHEL RIDGE FARMS LLC TO JERRY AND SUSAN KELLEY

$252,000.00 - 810 MEADOWLARK DR - STEVEN YOUNG TO JENNIFER M SMITH

SHILOH

$195,000.00 - 1 ACORN LAKE DR - MARK AND CHRISTEN BLEISCH TO MATTHEW AND MARCIA HOWARD