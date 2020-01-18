U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 10

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 10 in the suits below:

In Rahem Shakur against B. Birch, Dr. Shah, Mathew Swals and Peny George:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Raheem Shakur.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Raheem Shakur. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-42-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. A Copy Of The Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Form Is Attached To This Order. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 1/10/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00042-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jesica Bal against Roeslein & Associates, Inc. :

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Of Randolph County, Case Number 2019l21 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4084059), Filed By Roeslein & Associates, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit State File, # 2 Exhibit Civil Cover Sheet)(devine, Julie)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Roeslein & Associates, Inc.. (devine, Julie)'

'Notice By Roeslein & Associates, Inc. To Plaintiff Of Notice Of Removal (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Notice Of Removal)(devine, Julie)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00045 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Ryan Beck against Alfonso David, Machel Reynolds and Wexford Health Services Inc:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Ryan Beck. (attachments: # 1 Exhibits)(jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Ryan Beck. (jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Ryan Beck. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-41-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. A Copy Of The Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Form Is Attached To This Order. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 1/10/2020. (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00041-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Crystal Clement against Wal-Mart Stores, Inc:

'Notice Of Removal From St. Clair, Case Number 19-l-162 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4083073), Filed By Walmart Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B, # 4 State Court Complaint, # 5 Order, # 6 Answer, # 7 Entry Of Appearance, # 8 Order, # 9 Joint Motion To Continue Trial Setting, # 10 Agreed Case Management Order, # 11 Order, # 12 Notice Of Filing)(warren, Brittany)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Rebecca L. Van Court On Behalf Of Walmart Inc. (van Court, Rebecca)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Brittany P. Warren On Behalf Of Walmart Inc. (warren, Brittany)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel And Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 3:20-cv-43-njr-mab. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. Refer To Civil/Removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. (attachments: # 1 Consent Brochure)(kls3)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00043-NJR-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Madisyn Staufer against Innovative Heights Fairview Heights, LLC:

'Notice Of Removal From St. Clair County, Case Number 19l0311 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4084088), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A - State Court File, # 2 Exhibit B-Burnett Declaration, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet)(insler, Charles)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Charles Noah Insler On Behalf Of Innovative Heights Fairview Heights, Llc (insler, Charles)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Charles Noah Insler On Behalf Of Pathfinder Software Llc D/b/A Centeredge Software, Llc (insler, Charles)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Innovative Heights Fairview Heights, Llc. (insler, Charles)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Pathfinder Software Llc D/b/A Centeredge Software, Llc. (insler, Charles)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Glenn E. Davis On Behalf Of Innovative Heights Fairview Heights, Llc (davis, Glenn)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Glenn E. Davis On Behalf Of Pathfinder Software Llc D/b/A Centeredge Software, Llc (davis, Glenn)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00046 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Bryant H. Harvey against Brian Purdue, C / O Kely, Carter, Dede Brokhart, Grivens, IDOC, Lacie Livingston, Lori Cuningham, Mat Boesecker, McCarthy, McCaslin, Pamela Ward, Russell Goins, Shelia Lewis, T. Stuck and Tamy Welty:

'Notice Of Modification Re 1 Complaint Filed By Bryant H. Harvey, Jr. Clerk Modified Docket Entry To Show Correct Filing Date Of 1/9/20. No Further Action Is Required By The Filer In Relation To This Notification. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-40-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. A Copy Of The Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Form Is Attached To This Order. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 1/10/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00040-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.