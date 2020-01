The following cases categorized as "550 prisoner: civil rights" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 9. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers Aldo Ortega v. An Lahr; April Wampler; Conie Haliday; David Rains; Earnest W. Vanzant; Enate Akpore; Joseph Blaha; Joseph Pate; Michele Nese; Mickey Walton; Ryan Erickson; Tanya Ford v. 3:20-cv-00036-SMY - Pearson Douglas v. Indiana Department of Corrections; State of Indiana v. 3:20-cv-00039-JPG - James A Goston v. Bary Brady v. 3:15-cv-01357-GCS Jeremy C. Tyrrell; Louis Laugges; Robert L. Fanning (defendant's attorneys) and Kara L. LeChien (plaintiff's attorney) Bryant H. Harvey v. Brian Purdue; C / O Kely; Carter; Dede Brokhart; Grivens; IDOC; Lacie Livingston; Lori Cuningham; Mat Boesecker; McCarthy; McCaslin; Pamela Ward; Russell Goins; Shelia Lewis; T. Stuck; Tamy Welty v. 3:20-cv-00040-NJR -