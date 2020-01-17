U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 9

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 9 in the suits below:

In Joseph Scheiner against Tony M Gufey and Tron Mechanical, Inc. :

'Notice Of Removal From Cumberland County, Case Number 2019 L 7 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4082155), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Exhibit D)(hefflefinger, Matthew)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Matthew S. Hefflefinger On Behalf Of All Defendants (hefflefinger, Matthew)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00038 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Maurice A. Jackson against Charles Heck, D. Brokhart, Director Idoc, John Doe and Lt. Franklin:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Maurice A. Jackson.(jaj)'

'Motion For Preliminary Injunction By Maurice A. Jackson. (jaj)'

'Notice To The Court Re: Motion For Ifp And Trust Fund Statement By Maurice A. Jackson. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-35-smy. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Magistrate Judge Stephen C. Williams On 1/9/2020.. (attachments: # 1 Consent To Magistrate Judge)(jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00035-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Aldo Ortega against An Lahr, April Wampler, Conie Haliday, David Rains, Earnest W. Vanzant, Enate Akpore, Joseph Blaha, Joseph Pate, Michele Nese, Mickey Walton, Ryan Erickson and Tanya Ford:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Aldo Ortega.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Aldo Ortega. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-36-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915(e)(2). The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. A Copy Of The Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Form Is Attached To This Order. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 1/9/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00036-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Pearson Douglas against Indiana Department of Corrections and State of Indiana:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Pearson Douglas.(jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-39-jpg. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 1/9/2020. (attachments: # 1 Consent).(jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00039-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In James A Goston against Bary Brady:

'Joint Motion To Vacate 86 Judgment By James A Goston. (lechien, Kara)'

'Amended Motion To Vacate 86 Judgment Amended Agreed Motion To Vacate Order Of January 7, 2020, And To Delay Entry Of Judgment By James A Goston. (lechien, Kara)'

'Order Vacating 86 Judgment And Granting 88 Amended Motion To Vacate 86 Judgment Amended Agreed Motion To Vacate Order Of January 7, 2020, And To Delay Entry Of Judgment Filed By James A Goston. Based On The Reasons Contained In The Motion To Vacate Judgment, The Court Vacates The January 7, 2020 Judgment 86 And Allows The Parties Up To And Including May 8, 2020 To Finalize Settlement. Signed By Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison On 1/9/2020. (klh)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:15-cv-01357-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Bryant H. Harvey against Brian Purdue, C / O Kely, Carter, Dede Brokhart, Grivens, IDOC, Lacie Livingston, Lori Cuningham, Mat Boesecker, McCarthy, McCaslin, Pamela Ward, Russell Goins, Shelia Lewis, T. Stuck and Tamy Welty:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Bryant H. Harvey, Jr.(jsm2) Modified On 1/10/2020 (jsm2).'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Bryant H. Harvey, Jr. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Bryant H. Harvey, Jr. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00040-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.